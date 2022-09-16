FIFA 23 ratings: Why Lewandowski and Benzema might not be very effective in the game?

When FIFA 23 releases, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski will be two of the five footballers with the highest overall ratings in the game. Rated at 91, the minute details of both cards were revealed on September 14 as part of the top 23 cards from La Liga. Despite their amazing stats and high overall ratings, both cards could face a similar issue in the game.

Stats are vital as they effectively determine how a card will play in the game. The overall is the main stat which is an overall evaluation of the quality of the game. Several attributes contribute to these overalls. Usually, a high overall will indicate good relevant stats based on the position of a player.

433 @433 Here are the highest-rated La Liga players in FIFA 23 Here are the highest-rated La Liga players in FIFA 23❗️🎮🃏 https://t.co/RQ3QNPLNLy

Benzema and Lewandowksi will be good cards in FIFA 23 when the game is launched worldwide. The two cards will be sought after not only for their stats but also by the fans of the real-life cards. Yet, there's a case to be made about why a player might not use either of the two cards while playing the matches.

Lewandowski and Benzema will have a similar weakness in FIFA 23, which reduces their potential advantages

On the surface, Benzema and Lewandowski will seem like stellar cards in FIFA 23. The cards have amazing overalls along with stellar finishing and ball control which are vital for a striker in the game.

However, the issue with both cards occurs due to the lesser pace on the cards. While Benzema has 80 Pace, Lewandowski is even slower at 75. This is seldom a problem in real life as footballers and managers set up systems accordingly. While FIFA 23 players can do the same, their hands are limited by the game's engine and how it works.

Robert Lewandowski bags minimum 25 goals if he signs for Arsenal in 2022/23. Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 #afc Arsenal are one of a number of clubs who may pursue a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer, after a breakdown in contract talks with Bayern. ( @FourFourTwo Arsenal are one of a number of clubs who may pursue a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer, after a breakdown in contract talks with Bayern. (@FourFourTwo) #afc https://t.co/ycCoEeOLBZ The amount of Arsenal fans turning their nose up at the best number 9 in world football because his FIFA pace isn’t good is making me cringe.Robert Lewandowski bags minimum 25 goals if he signs for Arsenal in 2022/23. twitter.com/APresserV2/sta… The amount of Arsenal fans turning their nose up at the best number 9 in world football because his FIFA pace isn’t good is making me cringe. Robert Lewandowski bags minimum 25 goals if he signs for Arsenal in 2022/23. twitter.com/APresserV2/sta…

Based on the closed beta test, there hasn't been much change in this year's engine. The basics will stay the same as EA Sports have retained the game engine of FIFA 22. While certain refinements will be made to it, one shouldn't expect an ocean of change.

This, in turn, means that the reliance on pace will be massive. Pace has traditionally been one of the most important stats on a footballer's card in the game, irrespective of their position. The importance increases even more in the case of attackers as it allows them to take advantage of the relatively slower pace of defenders.

As good as Benzema and Lewandowski's finishing will be, the lesser pace will always be a problem. To put it into perspective, a footballer like Timo Werner will have more pace on his card despite being significantly lower overall. Essentially, players will like to use such cards even if that means a sacrifice in finishing and other areas.

Unless FIFA 23's meta changes dramatically, things will likely remain the same in-game. So far, there has been no indication suggesting that Pace's importance will be reduced in the upcoming release. While things can change from the closed beta, a magical change isn't what players should expect.

Lewandowski and Benzema will still be formidable options to go with in FIFA 23. Their excellent finishing will mean that players can expect extreme finishing when shooting with them. There will also be formations and situations where their weaknesses can be relatively nullified.

However, the fact remains that neither of the two cards will be the best attacker when the game launches. As good as the cards will be, they will be overshadowed by pacier cards. The situation seems harder for the Barcelona forward out of the two as he doesn't have enough pace to dominate in the meta.

