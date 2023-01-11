FIFA 23 Raul Garcia FUT Centurions SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Raul Garcia FUT Centurion SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, becoming the latest dedicated Squad Building Challenge in the promo. It allows players to obtain the boosted card without relying solely on the transfer market or random pack chance.

The Centurions series is the first unique promo of the year and features footballers known for their long-standing influence on the sport, and is themed around the number 100 vis-a-vis their IRL stats, such as appearances and goals in certain leagues.

Let's look at the Raul Garcia SBC and its squad-building requirements with a brief analysis of the challenge and whether FIFA 23 players should attempt to obtain it.

All requirements for Raul Garcia Centurions SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Single-task challenges are usually well received by the community due to their low-cost nature. However, the Centurions challenge has been receiving negative reactions due to the featured players.

Listed below are the requirements FIFA 23 players need to fulfill to complete all the challenges:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from La Liga Santander in the squad: Minimum of 1

Players from Team of Week (with in-form upgrades) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x FUT Centurions Raul Garcia (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 25,000 - 30,000 FUT coins across platforms

While the challenge is not that difficult in terms of complexity, building a squad from scratch will require a hefty sum of about 26,000 coins, according to the transfer market rates at the time of writing. This is due to inflated fodder prices, meaning only using preexisting fodder can effectively mitigate the price of the SBC.

FIFA 23 players looking to get the special Raul Garcia SBC can also wait a few days for the price of the fodder to go down, as the Squad Building Challenge will remain valid for only two more weeks.

The most expensive card in the squad will be the TOTW card. The cheapest in-form upgrade card on the market costs around 12K coins. Using a preexisting TOTW card to fill the spot will drastically cut costs. Since there are no chemistry requirements, players do not need to restrict themselves to certain nationalities, making it easier to get optimal cards.

As for the rewards of this Squad Building Challenge, here are the boosted stats of Raul Garcia for those interested in completing the SBC:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 87

Defending: 66

Passing: 87

Physicality: 89

These are not bad stats, but the price of the challenge for the card will be fairly high for most FIFA 23 players. This means gamers looking to acquire this item should only attempt the challenge if they have enough fodder to mitigate the price.

The Centurions promo has introduced repeatable SBCs, giving FIFA 23 players a constant flow of new content and fodder. Follow Sportskeeda for a complete guide about the 100x repeatable 80+ Upgrade Squad Building Challenge.

Poll : 0 votes