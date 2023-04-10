FIFA 23 Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Those who missed out on these amazing Squad Building Challenges in January can now add a special item to their Ultimate Team squads. The TOTY Icons were released as part of the popular Team of the Year promo. Most of these cards are in the FUT market, but they’re no longer available in packs.

Tonight’s SBC lets you avoid all this, as you can unlock the special card by completing the challenge before it expires. The first task will be to estimate the number of coins you need for fodder.

Having an idea about the potential costs will allow you to determine the worth of this SBC. The best way to get an estimate is by going through the tasks of the Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

The Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC will be an exciting opportunity for many FIFA 23 players

All FIFA 23 Icon cards have a special place for players due to their strong stats and bonus chemistry. EA Sports has now offered an amazing card as an SBC reward. You’ll have to complete six tasks before you can add the item to your Ultimate Team squad.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3 - L’invincible

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Les Bleus

# of players from France: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC will cost about 600,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. You can decrease this price by utilizing the fodder already in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Robert Pires TOTY Icon SBC will be available for the next 13 weeks as of writing (April 10). You can easily earn more fodder by completing different resource-item challenges. You can also grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals, which hand out weekly packs.

After you complete tonight’s Squad Building Challenge, you’ll unlock a 92-rated LM card. With the help of position modifiers, this TOTY Icon item can also be played as an RM, CAM, or LW in FIFA 23. Overall, it’s a great card you can get without being at the mercy of any luck or dynamics of the FUT market.

