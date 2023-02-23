FIFA 23 Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, following a leak that appeared online moments ago. This is a relatively new series of special cards that seems to have been introduced, keeping the RTTF promo going on.

There hasn't been any SBC directly from the promo that has upset a few players. Many had hoped to earn special items from it by completing the challenges, but that hasn't been the case.

Nevertheless, FIFA 23 players can obtain a great card by completing the special SBC within the stipulated time.

Let's take a look at the tasks that are part of the Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC in Ultimate Team. Knowing that they will allow players to estimate the total amount of coins needed to get the required fodder. Moreover, it will enable them to decide if the SBC will be worth their time and investment in the first place. This is one major advantage that special cards from SBCs have over their pack counterparts.

The Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC offers a really interesting card to FIFA 23 players that works great on the meta

The Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC is relatively simple as there are only two tasks. Both have their given set of conditions, which will have to be followed while completing the challenges.

They also offer packs but players will need to complete the two challenges to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 87,000 coins to complete the Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC, which seems like a great deal at first glance. They can also reduce the final completion cost by using fodder from their own collection. There are different ways of doing this and saving coins in the process.

The Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC is available until March 1, which means FIFA 23 players can utilize the weekly rewards to collect more fodder. They can earn different packs based on their performance in Division Rivals and Squad Battles.

The content from these packs can then be used to complete the challenge for cheaper prices. The rewards obtained by completing the individual challenges can also be used to unlock the special card.

Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC rewards

FIFA 23 players will get a special Rodrygo card, which has received some big boosts across every key area. The overall might be low by current standards, but key stats are definitely its highlight.

Overall: 85

Position: RW

Pace: 92

Shooting: 81

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 36

Physicality: 61

In addition to the face stats, FIFA 23 players will also get to enjoy four-star Skills and four-star Weak Foot. The apparent weaknesses of the Rodrygo UCL MOTM SBC reward card are quite apparent, but there's still good value to be found for players.

As good as the card is, a better set of stats even at a higher completion cost would have been more suitable.

