FIFA 23 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, best rewards, and more

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is the most expensive of the three challenges released tonight. It presents a chance for players to earn multiple highly-rated items.

There are multiple uses of resource-item SBCs in the game, and much of it varies based on the nature of the rewards. These SBCs are the main outlay for players to earn different resources that allow them to get better rewards. While some challenges can initially feel lukewarm, they are easy to complete. This makes them perfect for beginners and veteran players alike.

Let's look at the tasks of the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC. This will give FIFA 23 players an approximate idea of the coins required to get the fodder. It will also allow them to decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is relatively expensive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team but comes with better rewards

Since the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is a resource-based challenge, it's quite expensive. Two tasks with their assigned conditions must be completed within the stipulated time. Each task has its own in-game packs, but the combined rewards can only be unlocked after completing both.

Task 1 - 83-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC will cost around 60,000 FUT coins to complete in FIFA 23 if someone gets all the fodder from the FUT market. The second task is significantly costlier due to the requirement for a TOTW item. The usage of fodder will allow players to save coins for alternate purposes.

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC is available until February 23, so one can take their time. They can also use the fodders collected from game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. FIFA 23 players get weekly packs and coins based on their achievements, and these items can greatly help to reduce the cost. This will certainly increase the valuation of any rewards due to reduced completion costs.

83+ x10 Upgrade SBC best possible rewards

After completing the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players will receive 10 cards. All of them will be Rare Gold and have an overall of at least 83. While no promo card is part of the rewards pool, there are still some exciting items that FIFA 23 players can obtain.

Neymar

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Kylian Mbappe

These items aren't just among the highest-rated cards in the game, they also cost significantly more in the market. Acquiring any of them in the rewards will be well worth the investment. But players should remember that the reward pool also contains several cards with low market valuations.

Poll : 0 votes