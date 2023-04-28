FIFA 23 Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC is now live on FIFA 23. This is the first special card from the new promo made available via a special squad-building challenge. It marks the start of the Team of the Season event, and players will be eager to get their hands on the special cards. To unlock Araujo's unique item, you won't have to open any packs or depend on the FUT market.

All you need to do is complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. The first step will be to predict the amount of coins you need for the fodder. This will help you decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to estimate the number of coins you might need is to analyze the tasks of the Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

The Ronald Araujo, TOTS Moments SBC, offers a great card to all FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC regarding the number of tasks. You'll only need to complete two according to their terms and conditions.

Task 1 – LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC will cost around 460,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. Since this is quite a high number, it's best to reduce the final price as much as possible. You can do so by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Ronald Araujo TOTS Moments SBC will be available for six days (April 28). You can get more fodder by completing the numerous resource-item challenges in Ultimate Team. Many are pretty cheap, and some can be completed multiple times.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Player Moments

92 Ronald Araújo

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-team-o… New Player Moments92 Ronald Araújo 🔵 New Player Moments🇺🇾 92 Ronald Araújofifauteam.com/fifa-23-team-o… https://t.co/7D3hdKJenD

Another great way to get fodder is by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. This will earn you different packs you can open to get different cards without spending the coins in the market to buy them.

You'll unlock a 92-rated CB card which can also be played as an RB in FIFA 23. The item's greatest strengths are its 92 Defending and 92 Physicality. Thanks to its 88 Pace, the defender can confidently tackle the fastest attackers in the game.

Poll : 0 votes