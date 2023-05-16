FIFA 23 Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get a guaranteed Team of the Season item by completing tonight’s challenge. Some special items featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo are already available in the packs, but you’ll have to rely on your luck to get them. When you open a normal pack in the game, it doesn’t guarantee a TOTS card.

This makes tonight’s SBC so special, as by completing the challenge, you’ll get a guaranteed Saudi League TOTS item. The first task will be to estimate the potential FUT coins you’ll need to spend to get the fodder. This will help you to determine if you should complete the challenge in the first place.

The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks that are part of the Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC priced quite moderately in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things fairly simple with the Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC, and you won’t have to undertake too many headaches. You must complete only one task according to the assigned terms and conditions.

Task - Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Roshn Saudi League TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost around 32,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this cost using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. If you’re short of such fodder in the first place, there are a couple of great ways to refill your stock.

Tonight's SBC is available for the next four days as of this writing (May 16). You can use this time to grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You’ll earn various packs based on your rank and performance. You can then open these packs to get the cards that can then be used to complete this SBC.

You can also attempt different resource-item challenges already available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Some are pretty cheap to complete and can be attempted multiple times. You can keep doing them until you have enough fodder, which will also allow you to save your coins.

After completing the challenge, you’ll be guaranteed one special item from the Saudi League TOTS team. While Cristiano Ronaldo is the one to look out for, plenty of handy cards can benefit any player’s Ultimate Team.

