FIFA 23 Rule Bender SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA recently released the Rule Bender Squad Building Challenge for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering players the chance to earn a rare gold pack by completing a fairly easy SBC.

These smaller challenges give regular FUT players a good way to use up their fodder cards for a chance at getting some strong ones. Low minimum quality requirements and quite lenient overall rating requirements make the SBC a good one to attempt even for the more casual players.

Also, the Rulebreakers promo is still ongoing. Meaning, players have a chance to pack a unique card from doing the challenge. Here is a simple guide to completing the Rule Bender Squad Building Challenge that also discusses the cost-to-reward ratios and requirements for the same.

Everything you need to know about EA's Rule Bender SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Rule Bender challenge is fairly easy to complete, especially because players may use silver cards to save cost. Here are the requirements they need to meet to obtain the reward in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Rule Bender SBC: Requirements

Number of players in squad: Minimum 11

Leagues in squad: Maximum three

Nationalites in squad: Maximum four

Players from same club: Maximum five

Player quality: Minimum Silver

Players with at least 76 Overall: Minimum six

Total Squad Chemistry points: Minimum 24

Rewards: 1x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Potential Cost to build from scratch: 4,000 - 6,000 FUT coins across all relevant platforms

Rule Benders analysis

While some might feel the 24 chemistry requirement is a deal breaker for such a small SBC, most of the other rules play into it. The relatively low cost of completing the challenge, which comes in at somewhere around the 5,000 mark, indicates that even beginners might benefit from attempting it.

The maximum league constraints of three and a nationality limit of four force players to use cards which will in turn complement each other, making it easier to build towards the chemistry requirement. And while on paper, the five players from the same club limit should hinder building chemistry, it is still a fairly high ceiling.

Regular FIFA 23 players can further mitigate the relatively low cost by using fodder. Using sole Silver cards is also a good idea if players need to buy cards at all, which gives them plenty of cost-effective ways of completing the SBC. Moreover, meeting all the conditions allows one to get a Gold Pack for less than half the cost.

A full Gold pack, which costs 7,500 FUT coins in the store, contains 12 items with only a single guaranteed rare. By completing the Rule Bender SBC, one can obtain a Small Rare Gold Pack. This might give only half the number of players at six, but guarantees more rare cards.

Having been released on October 24, The Rule Bender SBC is non-repeatable, and gamers have to complete it within two days before the challenge expires in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

