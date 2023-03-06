FIFA 23 Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It offers players the opportunity to earn a special card dedicated to the French World Cup winner. This is the second instance of an item from the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo being offered as part of an SBC.

Players always appreciate such Squad Building Challenges as they guarantee a promo item. Moreover, these inclusions make sure gamers don't have to open any packs or spend any coins in the FUT market to get good items.

Let’s take a look at how many tasks are part of the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC and what requirements they come with. This article will allow players to get an estimate of the total amount of coins that will be necessary to get the fodder for this challenge. It will also enable them to decide if completing the SBC is worth their time and in-game currency.

The Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC could offer an effective defender useful for certain FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC. This challenge only comes with two tasks, each with its own conditions. To unlock the special featured card dedicated to Umtiti, you will need to complete this new challenge by March 16.

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 110,000 coins to complete the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC. This is if they get all the fodder from the FUT market. Using fodder from their own collection will allow them to reduce that cost and save a portion of the expenses.

Since this Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC is live until March 16, players can take their time to complete it. This way, they can utilize the different weekly rewards that can be obtained via Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and the Weekend League.

These modes offer different in-game packs that can then be opened by players. The rewards can then be used to complete the SBC. This will also help avoid depending on fodder from FIFA 23's market.

Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC rewards in FIFA 23

The Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC offers a really intriguing card that has some interesting boosts in key areas. The featured player's base card is barely usable, and hence, the Fantasy FUT version will be a nice alternative. Here are its stats:

Overall: 88

Position: CB

Pace: 81

Shooting: 71

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 76

Defense: 88

Physicality: 88

This card isn’t broken by any means, but it has a good set of stats in FIFA 23. The 81 Pace could do with a boost, so this item can challenge faster cards like those of Mbappe and Vinicius. However, it’s certainly a useful option for those who require a CB for their Serie A-based squads.

