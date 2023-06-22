FIFA 23 Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC is now available in FIFA 23. You can add one more special item to your respective Ultimate Team squads. Tonight's Squad Building Challenge also marks the end of the Team 1 event, which began on June 16. EA Sports has released many unique cards, requiring you to spend in the market or get lucky with packs. You can avoid all of that by completing the latest SBC.

The first step is to predict the costs required to get the necessary fodder. This will help you decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the FIFA 23 Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC

EA Sports has kept things relatively easy with the Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC, as there are only two tasks. You must complete them within the allotted time per the instructions.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC will cost about 260,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce costs using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, there are a few cheap ways to recharge your fodder and complete challenges.

The Samuel Umtiti Shapeshifters SBC is available for six days (as of June 22). You can utilize this time to grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will earn you other in-game packs to open more cards.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Shapeshifter Player

94 Samuel Umtiti

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… New Shapeshifter Player94 Samuel Umtiti 🔵 New Shapeshifter Player🇫🇷 94 Samuel Umtitififauteam.com/fifa-23-shapes… https://t.co/aUo4oqdiLi

Alternatively, there are many cheap resource-item challenges active in Ultimate Team. You can use cards you don't need and recycle them for something more useful. Some SBCs may drop precious cards. After completing the challenge, you will earn a 94-rated LW card.

Umtiti is a FIFA World Cup-winning center back, but the nature of the Shapeshifters promo is unique. All cards in the promo have vastly different positions than where they operate in real life. The new item can work effectively in the wings, thanks to the 97 Pace and 5-star Skills. With 92 Shooting and 4-star Weak Foot, it can also be a handful in front of goal in FIFA 23.

