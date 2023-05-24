FIFA 23 Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released a brand new Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, commemorating their upcoming matchup against Portland Timbers over the following weekend in Major League Soccer. The MLS-themed Squad Building Challenge will allow players to pack the El-Salvadorian brothers who play for Seattle, Alex and Cristian Roldan.

Many football fans are excited by the recent unveiling of the locations and logo for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in North America. What better way to experience the future than by playing Major League Soccer in FIFA 23?

This is a short guide to completing the Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC with a brief analysis of the rewards to determine if the challenge is viable.

The Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Showdown promo is one of the few dynamic card series in FIFA 23 that pits players competing against each other in an upcoming matchup. With the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers going head-to-head on June 3, cards from the opposing teams have been added as in-game Squad Building Challenges.

However, only the cards from the winning team will be getting upgrades to their ratings, giving the challenge a subtle layer of strategy. Without further ado, here are the requirements for the two tasks players must complete for the Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC.

Task 1 - Alex Roldan

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Players with a minimum overall rating of 84: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Showdown Alex Roldan (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 20,000 to 25,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - Cristian Roldan

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Players with a minimum overall rating of 85: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Cristian Roldan (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 25,000 to 28,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Are the Showdown Alex and Cristian Roldan cards worth it?

Completing both tasks in the Squad Building Challenge will require fodder worth around 50K coins. In addition to the individual Showdown cards for the Roldand brothers, the group reward also includes a Premium Gold Pack. Considering that a win by Seattle Sounders will mean an upgrade to both cards, FIFA 23 players should ideally complete both tasks to maximize their rewards.

As for the complexity of the challenge, both tasks in the Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC are pretty simple. They do not have any complicated chemistry, meaning players can use any eligible card regardless of their nationality. As for the rewards, here are all the stats for the cards players can pack if they complete the challenge.

Alex Roldan Showdown card ratings

Overall: 89

Position: RB (alt- RWB, RM)

Pace: 92

Shooting: 72

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 86

Defense: 85

Physicality: 86

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 3 Star

Cristian Roldan Showdown card ratings

Overall: 89

Position: RM (alt- CM, CF, RW)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 85

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 80

Physicality: 89

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

FIFA 23 players attempting the Seattle Sounders Showdown SBC should also remember that these stats can get boosted if the team wins against Portland Timbers in the MLS next week.

