FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Icon Pele SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has continued the trend of releasing 99-rated players as SBCs during the Preseason promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Shapeshifters Icon Pele now being up for grabs. The Brazilian legend was part of the very first Shapeshifters roster, earning his spot as the first 99-rated player in the game as well. Fans can now get their hands on this amazing item by completing various challenges.

The Preseason promo has done an incredible job of retaining the attention of the playerbase in the dying stages of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game cycle.

Not only can fans earn enticing rewards for the upcoming EA FC 24 title, but they can also unlock some of the best players in the game via SBCs, including Shapeshifters Icon Pele.

99-rated Shapeshifters Icon Pele can now be obtained via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Shapeshifters Icon Pele was the very first 99-rated card of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is rather fitting considering the Brazilian phenom's reputation in the world of football. Widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport, this special card accurately depicts his abilities on the virtual pitch and is now available as an SBC in the final week of FUT 23.

Like other 99-rated player SBCs like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, this SBC comes at a hefty cost. However, fans can easily craft the various squads using Upgrade SBC packs.

How to complete the Shapeshifters Pele SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of 21 segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements mentioned in each squad:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Jogo Bonito

Players from Brazil: Minimum one

Team of the Season, Team of the Week, or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2 million FUT coins, which is lower than the price of tradeable Shapeshifters Icon Pele in the FIFA 23 transfer market. This makes the SBC worth grinding for.