FIFA 23 FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The 99-rated card is one of the most coveted FIFA 23 cards of the Portuguese legend because of its perfect stats. The FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the first FUTTIES team release in July 2023 when he became the latest card to join the 99-rated club in FIFA 23.

While the card has been in the pool for quite some time, by releasing the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has given players a dedicated Squad Building Challenge that they can complete to get their hands on the card.

The FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC allows players to pack the 99-rated card with a dedicated challenge

As a highly sought-after card in FIFA 23, many players have been looking forward to packing him since its release. Without further ado, here is the long list of tasks that they have to complete within the next month to get their hands on the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo card.

The cost of fodder for each task is listed below for players' convenience.

Task 1: Portugal

# of payers from Portugal: Minimum of 1

TOTS or TOTW players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Minimum of 1 Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated Cost: 65-70K FUT Coins

Task 2: Top Form

TOTS or TOTW players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated Cost: 90-100K FUT Coins

Task 3: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 4: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 5: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 6: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 7: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 8: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 9: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 10: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 11: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 12: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 13: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 14: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 15: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 16: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 17: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 18: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 19: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 20: 91-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 21: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 22: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 23: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 24: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 25: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 26: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 27: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 28: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 29: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Task 30: 92-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 120-140K FUT Coins

Is the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC worth it in FIFA 23?

The fodder cost for completing the 20-tasked challenge is currently at around 3.2 million FUT Coins. To determine whether the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo SBC is worth completing, FIFA 23 players should weigh the pros and cons of the card on-pitch performance.

To that end, here is a detailed overview of all the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo card ratings:

Overall : 99

: 99 Position : ST (Alt- CF)

: ST (Alt- CF) Pace : 97

: 97 Shooting : 99

: 99 Passing : 93

: 93 Dribbling : 97

: 97 Defense : 41

: 41 Physicality : 88

: 88 Skills : 5 Star

: 5 Star Weak foot: 5 Star

The 99-rated striker has perfect shooting stats with high pace and dribbling stats, making the FUTTIES Premium Cristiano Ronaldo card very lucrative.

However, the high price of the SBC is a factor many would need to consider before attempting it.