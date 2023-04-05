EA Sports have released a brand new set of Squad Foundations objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Roque Santa Cruz receiving a special card. The Paraguayan striker is a true veteran of the sport and is currently playing for Libertad in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, earning his very first special card of the season at the age of 41.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News NEW - Roque Santa Cruz objective



- 6 foot 3

- 4*/5*

- 91 pace (+58 upgrade)

- 97 strength

- 99 heading

- 96 finishing



Blackburn legend

Squad Foundations objectives are an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as it highlights footballers from fringe leagues. Although these leagues are entertaining in their own right, they're often overlooked in the world of FUT. By providing boosted versions of talented players such as Santa Cruz, the developers encourage gamers to include them in their lineups.

Paraguayan striker Roque Santa Cruz has received a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Santa Cruz has represented clubs like Bayern Munich, Blackburn, and Malaga during the peak of his career. The tall and domineering marksman is known for effectively utilizing his reach and physicality to dominate defenders, and his latest special card in FIFA 23 is a true testament to his abilities.

How to unlock the Squad Foundations card?

The objective to unlock this special version is present in the Milestones section of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This objective has to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, which has the following squad restrictions:

Team overall rating: Maximum 81

88 and higher OVR players: Maximum one in your starting eleven

Bronze players: Exactly zero in your starting eleven

Loan players: Maximum one

The objective itself consists of five individual segments with the following stipulations:

Win 5 : Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece having three CONMEBOL Libertadores players in your starting lineup

: Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece having three CONMEBOL Libertadores players in your starting lineup Goals Galore : Score 10 goals using CONMEBOL Libertadores players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Score 10 goals using CONMEBOL Libertadores players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Super Assist : Assist 15 goals using CONMEBOL Libertadores players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Assist 15 goals using CONMEBOL Libertadores players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Cross the Continents: Assist with a through ball using CONMEBOL Libertadores players during three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Assist with a through ball using CONMEBOL Libertadores players during three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Perfect Balance: Score and assist using CONMEBOL Libertadores players during three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

The most effective way to complete this objective is to unlock the secondary Libertadores Squad Foundations cards first. EA Sports have added special versions of Marcos Rojo, Matias Fernandez, and Nicolas de la Cruz to FIFA 23, which can be unlocked by completing various objectives in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions.

All of these cards are 86-rated, adhering to the requirements of the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These three cards will make it extremely easy for fans to get their hands on the special Roque Santa Cruz card, making it worth their time and effort.

