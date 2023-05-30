FIFA 23 Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23, offering a special pack to those who complete the challenge. The new Squad Building Challenge follows the arrival of special cards featuring the best footballers from the Turkish top flight. You must either open packs to get these items or spend coins in the FUT market. The former might seem more interesting, but finding a special card is not guaranteed.

That problem is solved once you complete tonight's SBC, which is only available for a limited time. The first task is to predict the possible costs you'll need to spend on fodder. This will help you gauge the worth of this SBC. The best way to predict a possible amount is by analyzing the Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

The Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC is priced pretty reasonably in FIFA 23

EA Sports has made the Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC simple and easy to complete. You'll only have to concentrate on a task and its associated terms and conditions.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Super Lig TOTS

eLigue 1 Final



More Solutions:

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-squad-… Today's SBC cheapest solutions ( @easysbc Super Lig TOTSeLigue 1 FinalMore Solutions: Today's SBC cheapest solutions (@easysbc)🔵 Super Lig TOTS🔵 eLigue 1 FinalMore Solutions:fifauteam.com/fifa-23-squad-… https://t.co/QK32IMM5LZ

Task - Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Super Lig TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost about 20,000 FUT coins if you get all the necessary fodder from the FUT market. While the amount is not exorbitant, you can reduce it using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

Tonight's SBC is available for the next four days as of writing (on May 30). This allows you plenty of time to grind for the necessary fodder, and there are a couple of ways to do that.

One process involves grinding various FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. These will reward you with different in-game packs you can open for fodder. Moreover, these packs could also land you a valuable TOTS item.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently live in the game. Some of these are easy to complete and can be done multiple times. You can keep doing them until you have adequate fodder. As mentioned above, you'll earn a special pack after completing tonight's SBC.

Poll : 0 votes