FIFA 23 Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC is an exciting inclusion for FIFA 23 players currently available in Ultimate Team. It's one of two special player-item challenges that mark the new Shapeshifters promo's start. While several amazing items have been released in Ultimate Team, most will require a lot of coins or luck to get. However, you won't need those things to get this SBC's featured item. All you'll need to do is complete this new challenge.

Before you try it, however, it's a good idea to determine the number of coins you'll need to spend on fodder. That will help you to decide if you should attempt this Squad Building Challenge in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included two tasks in the Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC. You'll have to complete both to get the featured item.

Task 1 - Eredivisie

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Belgium

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

IF+TOTS player: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

The Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC will cost around 85,00 FUT coins to complete if you get all the necessary fodder items from FIFA 23's market. While that amount isn't very high, you can lower it further with the help of cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

Since the Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC is available for six days from June 16, you can use this time to grind for more fodder items. You can play the FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals and earn weekly packs. These will be rewarded based on your performance, but they're a great way to add more fodder items to your collection.

EA Sports periodically release different resource-item challenges. Some are currently active in Ultimate Team, and you can attempt them to get more fodder as well. These are some great ways to recycle cards you no longer need and complete tonight's SBC at a lower cost.

After beating this special challenge in FIFA 23, you'll get a 91-rated LB card. While Thorgan Hazard is traditionally a winger, the Shapeshifters promo has provided a defensive variant of the player. You can also employ him at the LWB position with the help of a position modifier.

Despite this item having good overall stats, there are better options currently available in Ultimate Team.

