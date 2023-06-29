FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

A new Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and players can complete it to earn some valuable packs for their respective Ultimate Team squads. Such challenges have appeared in Ultimate Team previously, and those who missed out on them earlier can now complete the new one. The first step in this endeavor will be to estimate how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on fodder items.

The best way to determine your potential expenses is by analyzing this Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23

As usual, there are four separate tasks that are part of the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC. Each of the following represents a real-life fixture that took place last season.

Task 1 - Marseille vs Lyon

# of players from France: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 4

Clubs: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Athletico Madrid vs Espanyol

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Same league count: Max 4

Nationalities: Min 5

Clubs: Min 5

Squad rating: Min 77

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Juventus vs Inter

# of players from Juventus + # of players from Inter: Min 1

of players from Serie A TIM: Min 2

Same club count: Max 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 79

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Arsenal vs Chelsea

# of players from Chelsea + # of players from Arsenal: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 81

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the squad: 11

The new Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 28,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. You can reduce this sum by using cards that are already in your Ultimate Team collection. After completing the challenge, you'll get a total of five different packs.

This Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC set will be available till the launch of new content on Thursday, July 6. It will then be replaced by a fresh set of challenges, and the rewards will also be changed.

Poll : 0 votes