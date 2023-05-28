FIFA 23 TOTS Sergio Oliveira SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has officially revealed the Turkish Super Lig TOTS lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Sergio Oliveira receiving a Team of the Season version as an SBC. The Portuguese midfielder has had an excellent season with Galatasaray, and his contributions to their title pursuit have earned him an incredible card that reflects his abilities on this game's virtual pitch.

The Turkish top flight is replete with some highly underrated talent. Not only is it home to some seasoned veterans who have established themselves as legends of football, it also features superstars like Sergio Oliveira. The former FC Porto maestro has featured several times for the Portuguese national side as well and is now available as an SBC during FIFA 23 Super Lig TOTS.

Sergio Oliveira has received an overpowered Super Lig TOTS card as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 30-year-old midfield enforcer earned a name for himself with Porto in the Portuguese top flight, which is often regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in the world and home to several talented footballers. He is currently playing his trade for Galatasaray, and with the Turkish giants leading league table, his inclusion on the Super Lig TOTS roster is justified.

Despite not being the most attack-oriented midfielder, Sergio Oliveira has seven goal contributions in the league and has been a mainstay in the Galatasaray lineup this season. His latest Team of the Season version offers an accurate depiction of his skills on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

The SBC only consists of a single segment that must be completed to unlock the card. These are the specific stipulations included in the requirments of the Squad Building Challenge:

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain for a card of this caliber. This is almost as cheap as the cheapest 90-rated fodder cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it extremely appealing for gamers looking for a viable defensive enforcer to secure their midfield ranks.

TOTS Sergio Oliveira possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 83

Passing: 94

Physicality: 82

He has also received a boost to his skill moves and now showcases five-star skill-move capabilities, increasing his viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

With well-rounded stats like these, this Super Lig TOTS card is definitely worth the investment, especially if gamers are able to bring the price down by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Poll : 0 votes