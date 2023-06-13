FIFA 23 TOTS or TOTS Moments Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Ultimate Team of the Season (TOTS) being close to its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a Player Pick SBC that offers a TOTS or TOTS Moments card. The SBC follows in the footsteps of the previously released TOTS or TOTS Moments pack, but the player pick is more impressive as it provides gamers with a choice between three players.

Team of the Season has introduced many overpowered and expensive items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the best and most consistent performers from the top leagues worldwide receiving boosted versions in FUT, gamers will be eager to complete the latest Player Pick SBC to try and obtain some of the most prominent players.

The TOTS or TOTS Moments Player Pick is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The recently released TOTS or TOTS Moments Pack was removed from FIFA 23 Ultimate Team due to an error by EA Sports. While the SBC was repeatable five times per day, the Player Pick SBC can be completed once daily for the next three days. However, it is much more enticing due to the availability of a choice between three individual players.

How to complete the TOTS or TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Due to the caliber of rewards on offer, the Player Pick SBC is also more expensive than its pack counterpart. It consists of two squads, each with their own stipulations. These are the specific requirements of the SBC:

82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

85-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 85,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering how enticing the player pick is. The price is boosted primarily due to the requirement of TOTS or TOTS Moments players, which fetch a high price in the FUT Transfer Market. That said, gamers can bring down these expenses by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Is it worth completing the TOTS or TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With some of the best and most overpowered items in FIFA 23 being up for grabs, the SBC is definitely worth testing your luck with. Most active FUT players will already have access to plenty of funds and untradeable assets to complete the SBC for minimal costs, especially with how easy it is to obtain fodder in Ultimate Team.

The SBC will be available for the next three days and can be completed once per day, giving fans plenty of opportunity to try and unlock an expensive item.

