FIFA 23 TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran and Beginner objectives - How to complete, rewards, and more

By Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
Modified Jan 24, 2023 11:38 AM IST
The latest objectives give FIFA 23 players more chances to get TOTY items (Images via EA Sports)

The TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran & Beginner objectives were released last night in FIFA 23, offering players the opportunity to earn additional rewards. Since the launch of the promo, players have been able to complete objectives for amazing rewards, including the chance to earn three World Cup Honorable Mentions items. The TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC objectives are just one of the many live SBCs available to players in the game right now.

Here's a guide on how to easily complete the TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran & Beginner objectives in FIFA 23. While the objectives are straightforward, understanding the details will give players an advantage in earning a TOTY card.

The TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran & Beginner objectives offer even more rewards for FIFA 23 players

The TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran & Beginner objectives consist of the two sets of challenges added last night. The League Upgrade SBCs and their premium counterparts allow players to turn their unwanted cards into rewards. The ongoing objectives certainly increase the chances of earning even more items.

Let's take a look at both sets of FIFA 23 objectives and how players can complete them. Here are the Beginner objectives:

TOTY Premier League Upgrade

  • Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC

Reward - 180 XP

TOTY Ligue 1 Upgrade

  • Complete the Premium Ligue Upgrade SBC

Reward - 180 XP

TOTY LaLiga Upgrade

  • Complete the Premium LaLiga Upgrade SBC

Reward - 180 XP

TOTY Bundesliga Upgrade

  • Complete the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Reward - 180 XP

TOTY Serie A Upgrade

  • Complete the Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Reward - 180 XP

The Veteran objectives in FIFA 23 might be harder to complete, but the rewards are better in comparison:

TOTY Premier League Upgrade 25

  • Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 25 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Premier League Players Pack

TOTY Premier League Upgrade 50

  • Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 50 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Premier League Players Pack

TOTY Ligue 1 Upgrade 25

  • Complete the Premium Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC 25 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Ligue 1 Players Pack

TOTY Ligue 1 Upgrade 50

  • Complete the Premium Ligue Upgrade SBC 50 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Ligue 1 Players Pack

TOTY Serie A Upgrade 10

  • Complete the Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC 10 times

Reward - 1 x Eight LaLiga Players Pack

TOTY Serie A Upgrade 25

  • Complete the Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC 25 times

Reward - 1 x Eight LaLiga Players Pack

TOTY LaLiga Upgrade 25

  • Complete the Premium LaLiga Upgrade SBC 25 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Bundesliga Players Pack

TOTY LaLiga Upgrade 50

  • Complete the Premium LaLiga Upgrade SBC 50 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Bundesliga Players Pack

TOTY Bundesliga Upgrade 10

  • Complete the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC 10 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Serie A Players Pack

TOTY Bundesliga Upgrade 25

  • Complete the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC 25 times

Reward - 1 x Eight Bundesliga Players Pack

It's important to note that not all the rewards from the FIFA 23 TOTY Premium Upgrade SBC Veteran and Beginner objectives are worth the effort. The objectives are rather time-consuming, and the League Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 23 are not of high quality.

