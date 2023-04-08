The first phase of the Trophy Titans event has begun in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Dutch Icon Dennis Bergkamp receiving a special version as an objective card. The former Arsenal FC maestro is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Premier League, earning him a spot on the latest roster of legendary players.

FIFA 23's Trophy Titans celebrates the achievements of some of the most accomplished footballers in history. These legends of the sport have had storied careers replete with silverware and individual accolades. With Dennis Bergkamp being an essential part of the league-winning invincible Arsenal side, his inclusion on the roster is no surprise.

Denis Bergkamp is available via a Trophy Titans objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being released as a 94-rated version in the official Trophy Titans lineup of FIFA 23, a 93-rated version is also available as an objective player. The tiered objective consists of several segments with multiple enticing rewards, including Bergkamp's Base and Prime versions.

How to unlock Trophy Titans Bergkamp in FIFA 23?

The objective consists of eight segments, each with its stipulations and rewards. It can be attempted in Squad Battles, Rivals, or FUT Champions, giving gamers plenty of options in FIFA 23.

These are the various segments of the objective:

Pick the Corner : Score five finesse shots with a Dutch player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score five finesse shots with a Dutch player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Back to Business : Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players in your starting eleven

: Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players in your starting eleven Dutch Success : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting eleven

: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting eleven Versatile Midfielder : Score and Assist using Base Bergkamp in ten separate Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score and Assist using Base Bergkamp in ten separate Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Oranje : Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting eleven

: Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Base Bergkamp, in your starting eleven By the Dozen : Play 12 matches in Squad Battles in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Prime Bergkamp in your starting eleven

: Play 12 matches in Squad Battles in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Prime Bergkamp in your starting eleven Superb Technique : Score and Assist using Prime Bergkamp in 20 separate Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score and Assist using Prime Bergkamp in 20 separate Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) The Iceman: Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with a minimum of six Dutch players, including Prime Bergkamp, in your starting lineup

The most optimal method to complete these objectives in FIFA 23 is to attempt them in Squad Battles, as it allows gamers to alter the difficulty based on their preference. Gamers must ensure they complete the segments that offer Base and Prime versions of Bergkamp first to include him in their starting lineup and complete other segments.

Poll : 0 votes