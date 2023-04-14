The second phase of the Trophy Titans promo has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers can obtain an upgraded version of English legend Frank Lampard via an objective. While the card is not as heavily boosted as the 94-rated version available in packs, it is still a significant upgrade over its prime item, and gamers will be eager to learn more about the challenge.

The second roster of Trophy Titans is even more impressive than the first. With players like Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira up for grabs, fans are spoilt for choice when upgrading their FUT squad. The Chelsea legend's inclusion as an objective version acts as the cherry on top, offering players the ability to unlock an incredible midfielder for free in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Trophy Titans Frank Lampard is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The latest objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is similar to the Trophy Titans Dennis Bergkamp objective, with several tiers offering various lower-rated Icon versions of the player in question. These versions can then be used to complete challenges and obtain the final 93-rated ultimate prize.

How to complete the objective?

The Trophy Titans objective consists of eight segments with the following stipulations:

Power Up : Score three goals using Power Shots with an English player in Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score three goals using Power Shots with an English player in Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Three Lions : Play five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players in your starting 11.

: Play five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players in your starting 11. Local Star : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 86 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your Starting 11.

: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 86 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your Starting 11. Super Frank : Score and Assist using 86 OVR Trophy Titans Lampard in 10 Separate Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score and Assist using 86 OVR Trophy Titans Lampard in 10 Separate Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). True Blue : Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 86 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your starting 11.

: Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 86 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your starting 11. Quick Impact : Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 90 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your starting 11.

: Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 90 OVR Trophy Titans Frank Lampard in your starting 11. Midfield Maestro : Score and Assist using 90 OVR Trophy Titans Frank in 20 Separate Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score and Assist using 90 OVR Trophy Titans Frank in 20 Separate Squad Battles on Min—semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Legacy Continues: Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with Min. 6 English players, including 90 OVR Trophy Titans Lampard in your starting 11.

The objective can be completed online and offline in three separate FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game modes. However, the most optimal way to achieve the aim would be to attempt it in Squad Battles, where gamers can alter the difficulty based on their preference.

Gamers must also ensure they complete the Three Lions and True Blue sections before attempting other objective segments. They offer lower-rated Icon versions of Lampard that are required to complete the objective in FIFA 23.

