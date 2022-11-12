The FIFA Men's World Cup is almost here, and festivities have begun in FIFA 23 with the Path To Glory promo, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting released as an objective. The Bayern superstar will be representing the Cameroon national side in the upcoming tournament, and EA Sports have celebrated his inclusion with an objective Path to Glory version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Path to Glory promo offers an incredible start to the World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23, with an amazing promo team in packs as well as impressive objectives and SBCs. Choupo-Moting is the first player-based objective card of the promo, and with a start like this, the coming weeks are bound to be replete with engaging content.

Cameroon's performances in the World Cup will determine if Path to Glory Choupo-Moting receives any upgrades in FIFA 23

Path to Glory features an exciting concept, with cards receiving attribute boosts based on how their team performs in the tournament. This is an incredible idea as it makes the event even more immersive for fans, drawing attention to games between lesser-known international sides.

Choupo-Moting has had an incredible start to the campaign with Bayern Munich, scoring multiple goals in the Bundesliga as well as the UEFA Champions League. He will be hoping to translate his club form to the international stage as well, leading his side to World Cup glory.

How to complete the Choupo-Moting Path to Glory Objective in FIFA 23?

EA Sports have added a new Friendlies mode to the game for the purpose of this objective, called the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey. It has the following squad restrictions in place:

Clubs: Minimum three

Nationalities: Minimum three

Loan players: Exactly zero

These are the requirements specified for completing the objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Superb Finisher : Score six goals using players with a minimum four-star weak foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey

: Score six goals using players with a minimum four-star weak foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey Bundesliga Leader : Assist six goals with a Bundesliga player in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey

: Assist six goals with a Bundesliga player in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey Skilled Forward : Score and assist using a forward in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey

: Score and assist using a forward in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey Lucky Eight: Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Glorious Journey

All individual segments also offer pack rewards upon completion, as well as an XP boost toward the season's progress.

Tips and tricks for completing the Choupo-Moting objective

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to select a starting formation with the most amount of forwards possible, such as the 4-2-4 formation. This allows gamers to include four forwards in their starting lineup, which will help in completing the Skilled Forward segment.

Fans should also ensure that their forwards have at least a four-star weak foot for the purpose of completing the Superb Finisher segment. Including Bundesliga players is also a necessity, as it is required for the Bundesliga Leader segment.

Overall, the card possesses some impressive stats in FIFA 23, and is definitely worth completing, especially with the potential for upgrades and relatively easy objective requirements.

