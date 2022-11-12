FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Qatar SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the biggest tournament in the last four years just around the corner, EA has released the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Qatar Squad Building Challenge. The SBC coincides with the release of the World Cup Path To Glory series in the game and gives players an opportunity to get their hands on some valuable rewards without having to put in much effort.

Single-task challenges are essential for players looking to add some value to their FUT squads, and with so much content being released at the same time, it is easy to miss out on smaller SBCs such as the World Cup Challenge Qatar. However, even the more casual players are recommended to complete this one.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Introducing Path to Glory: Take your Ultimate Team to the next level with dynamic Special Player Items that upgrade as their nations progress through the FIFA World Cup .



Learn more x.ea.com/75658 It’s time for national team dreams to become reality.Introducing Path to Glory: Take your Ultimate Team to the next level with dynamic Special Player Items that upgrade as their nations progress through the FIFA World CupLearn more It’s time for national team dreams to become reality. 🌎🏆Introducing Path to Glory: Take your Ultimate Team to the next level with dynamic Special Player Items that upgrade as their nations progress through the FIFA World Cup™. 📈Learn more ➡️ x.ea.com/75658 https://t.co/ARSCqWzonH

This article will go through the requirements and offer a cost analysis of the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Qatar SBC.

FIFA 23 drops heaps of World Cup content as well as new World Cup Challenge SBC

Squad Building Challenges require players to meet certain conditions while they make their team. Subsequently, they can exchange their squad for the said rewards. Here are the specific rules that must be followed to complete this challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of First Owned players; Minimum of two

Minimum nationalities in the squad: Minimum of five

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of five

Team rating: Minimum of 65

Chemistry points: Minimum of 25

Rewards: 1x Rare Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 5,000-6,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Cost analysis

Like most single-task SBCs in FIFA 23, this one is fairly simple. While more casual players might feel overwhelmed by the number of requirements, most of them are fairly lenient and cheap to meet. The approximate cost of building a squad to meet all the conditions will be somewhere around 6,000 coins as per current market rates. This is quite economical, considering the reward.

The Rare Gold Pack has a dozen rare gold-quality cards and can go for as high as 25,000 coins in the FIFA 23 Store. This makes it a very lucrative deal, given players can exchange a bunch of low-rating cards for some nice rare gold rewards.

The low team-rating requirement means regular FIFA 23 players might not even have to look at the transfer market and be able to finish the SBC with fodder alone. The condition where they need to use two first-owned cards plays to the advantage of the player.

Using low-rated rare cards will, of course, further mitigate the cost of the challenge. However, the most important thing to consider while building the squad is to juggle between using five different nationalities and maintaining the 25 chemistry points required to complete the SBC.

Successfully accomplishing the challenge will reward players with a Rare Gold Pack. The fact that the World Cup Path To Glory series is live means that gamers can obtain some of its rare cards, too, by opening the pack right away.

Mr. Rank 1 @SlaterAC_

- New Path To Glory Team

- New Path To Glory Swaps

- New World Cup Heroes

- PTG Choupo-Mouting OBJ

- PTG Berghuis SBC

- Road To World Cup SBC

- New Season



Full review on YT in comments below - Stream 2pm CT/8pm UK Daily Content Review - FIFA World Cup Edition:- New Path To Glory Team- New Path To Glory Swaps- New World Cup Heroes- PTG Choupo-Mouting OBJ- PTG Berghuis SBC- Road To World Cup SBC- New SeasonFull review on YT in comments below - Stream 2pm CT/8pm UK #FIFA23 Daily Content Review - FIFA World Cup Edition:- New Path To Glory Team - New Path To Glory Swaps - New World Cup Heroes - PTG Choupo-Mouting OBJ - PTG Berghuis SBC - Road To World Cup SBC - New Season Full review on YT in comments below - Stream 2pm CT/8pm UK #FIFA23 https://t.co/1nNnH6AWVm

The PTG series is quite a lucrative offering with some very good upgrade paths, making the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Qatar a worthwhile Squad Building challenge to complete for both regulars and beginners.

