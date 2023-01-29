FIFA 23 Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, offering a chance for players to obtain an amazing card for their Ultimate Team squads. This is the second instance where a special icon card belonging to the TOTY promo has been made part of a challenge. It also allows each player to try to get the card, and they can do so by completing the objectives.

Icons refer to special cards of footballers who retired as legends of the game. The TOTY Icons have been specially released in keeping with the spirit of the promo. These cards are available in packs, but players will need plenty of luck to find one. Instead, they can complete the challenges and add the card without relying on luck or the FUT market.

Let's look at the tasks that are part of the Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC. Knowing the costs will give players an idea of the fodder they might need and decide if the SBC is worth it.

FIFA 23 players can complete Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC to get an amazing card

The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC has six tasks, each with its conditions. Each task provides additional rewards in the form of in-game packs, but the main reward will certainly be the special card. Here are the conditions associated with all six tasks that FIFA 23 players must complete within the given time period.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3 - The Reds

Min. 1 Player from Liverpool

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 4 - La Barba Roja

Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 5 - League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 6 - League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

Min. Team Rating: 87

FIFA 23 players will need 66 cards to complete all six tasks, each requiring an equal number of 11 items. The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC will cost about 415,000 FUT coins if one gets all the fodder from the FUT market. However, they can reduce the final cost with fodder from their collection.

The Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC will be live in FIFA 23 until April 28, so players do not need to rush. They can easily use the weekly rewards from different game modes to complete the SBC for lower costs.

After completing the Xabi Alonso TOTY Icon SBC, FIFA 23 players will get a 92-rated CDM card. It's a strong card that can fit well with multiple Ultimate Team squads. The big question is about the completion cost and whether someone can afford the card.

Poll : 0 votes