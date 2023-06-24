FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it’s an interesting challenge that is part of the Shapeshifters Team 2 promo. EA Sports has introduced some amazing items currently available in packs over time, and players can earn more cards by completing Squad Building Challenges and objectives. This new SBC, similar to the ones that came before it, has a new special card to offer as well.

You should try to estimate the number of FUT coins you need to spend on necessary fodder before attempting this challenge. The best way to do that is by analyzing the tasks FIFA 23's Year in Review Player Pick SBC. This will help you to decide if this inclusion is worth your time and FUT coins.

How to easily complete the FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC

EA Sports has kept this SBC's tasks relatively simple, and you’ll need to complete both of them while meeting the following requirements:

Task 1 – 84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 – 86-Rated Squad

TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market, the Year in Review Player Pick SBC will cost about 75,000 FUT coins to beat. You can reduce your expenses using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also earn more fodder by grinding the different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Since the Year in Review Player Pick SBC will be available for the next seven days (from June 24), you can avail of the weekly rewards as well. This includes different packs that you can open to get more fodder items.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently active in Ultimate Team. They are simple and easy to complete. They let you recycle cards that you no longer need, and you can get items more useful items in return.

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC is unique. After completing it, you’ll get to select between four cards. These items will feature players that have appeared as part of SBCs or objectives over the last three months (March-May, 2023). Hence, you might be able to obtain some amazing items that were released as part of the TOTS promo.

While you’ll have to depend on your luck to get such an item, getting to choose from four options makes this SBC much more rewarding in FIFA 23; you’ll have some control over the item you get to add to your Ultimate Team squad.

Poll : 0 votes