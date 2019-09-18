FIFA eWorld Cup: Roster changes ahead of the new season

The new season of the FIFA eWorld Cup is right around the corner and teams have made multiple changes to their roster. There have been many transfers and surprise adjustments to the team lineups. These changes have made a difference to the old favorites and the ones who will be the upcoming winners of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020.

One of the biggest changes was the departure of German player ‘Deto’ from Manchester City. The former FIFA eWorld Cup runner-up is searching for a new club after playing with the current English Premier League champions for 18 months. ‘Zimme’, who represented Sweden, has also left Fnatic.

Gilles Bernard, who represented Belgium, is also a free agent after a great one-year spell at Lille OSC. 'Yago’, who is the eNations Cup runner-up, has parted ways with Club Atletico Independiente after a great season and is a player to look out for in the transfer market.

Levi de Weerd is now a part of Team Gullit. He is a talented young addition to Ruud’s team. Joey Sharpe has signed for team Demise and 'DPeixoto7' has signed for team Vitality after 'Rafsou' and Aurelien Cheron left the team. 'DPeixoto7' will be a key player for Vitality as he is an outstanding talent and reached the top 30 of FIFA 19 Global Series Rankings last season.

Danish player 'Ustun' left M10 eSports for joining Brazil’s Resende. M10 eSports, which is Mesut Ozil’s team, has signed Denmark’s Levy Frederique as a replacement.

Rogue were considered one of the best teams around the globe after three of their players reached the Grand Finals. However, two of them, namely 'GoalMachine' and Niklas Raseck, have left the team and are looking to join a new club.

Some of the other surprising yet interesting moves include Rusher joining FUTWIZ for the upcoming season, and the signing of Bavarian player ‘BeneCr7z' by Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg. Fierce eSports have signed 'CatFIFAx', who has a great reputation after his amazing performances in the final parts of last season.