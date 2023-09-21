FIFA Online 4 at Asian Games 2023: Participating teams, schedule, format, and more

FIFA Online 4 is one of the seven esports titles to be conducted as a medal sport at the Asian Games 2023. Players from multiple countries in Asia will represent their nations in the event and compete to bag one of the three top medals.

The addition of FIFA Online 4 to the roster of esports titles at the Asian Games 2023 is the first time the game will be played as an official medal sport. With that said, here's a quick list of all the teams participating so far, along with the format and other details.

All FIFA Online 4 participants at the 19th Asian Games

While only 10 nations have confirmed their participation in the event, a total of 35 players will be present. The remaining participants are yet to be confirmed. Having said that, here's a list of all the participating countries so far:

China

gaGA

yuwen7

South Korea

Kwak Joon-hyuk

Park Gi-young

India

Charanjot

Tikkatown

Vietnam

Hakumen

Subin

Thailand

JubJub

TDKeane

FIFA Online 4 Asian Games 2023: Schedule and format

The FIFA Online 4 format for the Asian Games 2023 is divided into two stages: the Preliminary Stage and the Main Bracket. Out of all the participants, six will be randomly drawn, and they'll have to play in the Preliminary Stages. This stage will follow a single-eliminator tournament format.

As for the Main Bracket, 24 participants, along with the five regional winners of the Road to Asian Games 2023 and the three winners of the Preliminary Stages, will face off against each other in a double-eliminator tournament. In this bracket, the first player to win two rounds in a match will win.

The match cards for this event are yet to be announced.

The schedule is as follows:

Preliminary Stage/Main Bracket: September 24

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals/Semifinals: September 24

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals/Semifinals: September 25

Upper Bracket Finals: September 25

Lower Bracket Finals: September 27

Grand Finals: September 27

Positions Participant 1st - 2nd - 3rd - 4th -

Interestingly enough, as per the schedule, there are no matches that are being played on September 26. No other esports tournament at the Asian Games 2023 will have a gap day like this. Because of the gap, the players who make it to the Grand Finals will get a day of rest before they go against each other for the top two spots at the event.

With less than three days remaining for the event to begin, it will be interesting to see how each country fares in FIFA Online 4.