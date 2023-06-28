Final Fantasy 16 Dread Comet Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

The Dread Comet Notorious Mark is just one of the numerous fearsome creatures in Final Fantasy 16. These monsters are scattered across Valisthea, and you can hunt them down as generous rewards await in defeating them. Locating them and engaging in battle may be a handful to some players, but fret not, as they are not that difficult to find and beat.

This tutorial will detail where to hunt this Notorious Mark, how to defeat it, and what rewards you will get. Additionally, if you want Clive to get some good gear in the game, this is worth checking out since a part of this bird is essential.

Dread Comet Notorious Mark guide in Final Fantasy 16

Where to find the bird

Looks can indeed be deceiving. (Credits: Square Enix)

Let’s start by locating the Dread Comet. The creature is located at The Sickle in the Dhalmekian Republic after you have completed the quest dubbed A Song of Hope. Head to the open area off the main path leading to The Fields of Corava.

Now that you’ve located the bird’s hangout spot, it’s time for battle.

Going toe-to-toe against the Dread Comet

It may be just a bird, but don’t let it deceive you. It is a dangerous Notorious Mark since it can summon meteors (Choco Meteor). These fiery falling space rocks come crashing down on you, not to mention that it creates fire rings that grow upon impact.

You’ll be given a hint on where it will hit as it will be marked before hitting the ground. You must either dodge or block it since you can’t escape it.

Another thing worth mentioning is that whenever Dread Comet’s HP is low, the creature can rain down more meteors (Choco Meteorain). Try not to get hit by it since it will chomp off your HP substantially.

This Choco Meteor is challenging, so carrying a heap of recovery items with you is advisable. So stack up on those high potions.

This Notorious Mark does not possess a Will Gauge. This means that attempting to stagger it is useless. Instead, unleash a barrage of attacks since it is easy to flinch.

After successfully defeating the Dread Comet, you will be rewarded with 5,300 EXP, 90 Ability Points, and one Comet Feather. As mentioned, this part of the creature is needed to craft a new Clive belt. You will also be rewarded for completing the hunt. Doing so will get you 30 Renown and 13,000 Gil.

You now know how to beat the Dread Comet in Final Fantasy 16. Now go out there and make a quick work of it.

