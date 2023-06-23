Final Fantasy 16 guide - Fanning Embers walkthrough

Fanning Embers is the first major stage of Final Fantasy 16. Clive Roswell will journey alongside Cid Telamon and Torgal after the events of the previous chapter. This area will introduce a pair of powerful monsters that will show up again later in the game, as well as one of the first challenging boss fights. All three encounters in the Greatwood will appear later as regular foes or at least more powerful foes.

There will be several battles in the Greatwood, so try to conserve your potions for dire situations. Here’s what you need to know about the Fanning Embers chapter of Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Fanning Embers in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Explore the Greatwood

Slay the Dragon Aevis

Slay the Fafnir

Slay Midnight Raven

Cross into Orabelle Downs

Fanning Embers is a rather straightforward, linear zone with very few offshoots. You’ll travel from one end to another and fight a few boss battles. Final Fantasy 16 introduces you to a few new encounters here, but none are exceptionally challenging.

1) Explore the Greatwood

You can quickly and easily overcome the early packs in The Greatwood (Image via Square Enix)

After the first cutscene, you’ll be able to work your way through the Greatwood, with the goal of finding your ally who has been scouting out enemy movements. You’ll also start being able to give Torgal commands in battle as of Final Fantasy 16’s Fanning Embers chapter.

You’ll go through a couple of relatively unimportant battles. First, a group of Worgen, and then some Vampire Thorns. There is a Wyrrite you can pick up after that battle as well. After progressing and picking up a pair of Sharp Fangs, you’ll find your first mini-boss.

2) Slay the Dragon Aevis

A winged lizard, the Dragon Aevis, appears in an open clearing during Final Fantasy 16’s Fanning Embers. This is a mini-boss and not a difficult one. It is, however, similar to a later Notorious Mark. It’s very easy to rush it down and stagger it almost immediately.

A simple but threatening foe, this is the Dragon Aevis (Image via Square Enix)

That said, still keep an eye out for it belching fireballs and this Final Fantasy 16 enemy jumping and striking around the clearing. It’s agile but not terribly difficult. Stagger it again, defeat it, and you can move on.

Rewards for victory

12 XP

30 AP

500 Gil

Dragon Talon x1

Sharp Fangs x15

You’ll head down the path again and scoop up a Potion and some Steelsilk. You’ll get to a dead end and learn that Torgal can guide you where to go if you’re lost. The next area will have more enemies to defeat, and after them is another Potion. When you drop into the next region, you fight the next mini-boss - Fafnir.

3) Slay the Fafnir

Fafnir hits hard but is, thankfully, quite slow (Image via Square Enix)

Fafnir is a huge, tanky armadillo-style beast. Final Fantasy 4 fans have seen a similar enemy in the underworld. It’s large and slow, using heavy claw swipes as a primary attack. It can also flop onto the ground and roll at you - this is easily avoided.

It can also use a pair of back-to-back tail swipes. Another dangerous attack is when it jumps into the air, curls up, and smashes into the ground. It’s not as deadly as the rolling attack - Spin Cycle.

Fafnir will wildly spin around the map, trying to smash into your party. That’s the last major attack to worry about. He won’t do this until it’s under 50% HP.

Rewards for victory

28 XP

70 AP

1,000 Gil

Gnarled Scale x2

Wyrrite x40

A few more packs await before the final boss of this area (Image via Square Enix)

After defeating this foe, you will travel forward to pick up a Potion, and then a High Potion shortly down the path. Slide down, and beat up some Hornets. You can find another potion in this area and more enemies to fight.

While traveling upstream, you’ll also fight another Dragon Aevis. It’s guarding a chest that contains a meteorite. You can find one more High Potion on the way, where you then come across Midnight Raven after a cutscene.

4) Slay Midnight Raven

We have a comprehensive guide on defeating Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy 16’s Fanning Embers chapter. The long and short of it is this is an agile, rogue boss. It can use a series of ninja attacks - AOE lightning and a cone of fire. Its most deadly attack is Assassinate, which he will try several times throughout the battle.

Rewards for victory

99 XP

90 AP

1,500 Gil

Badge of Might

Steelsilk x30

Meteorite x1

5) Cross into Orabelle Downs

After another cutscene, you can fast-travel to Orabelle Downs, putting you on track to begin the next chapter. Completing Fanning Embers leads players to Louder than Words.

Final Fantasy 16’s Louder than Words chapter puts players closer to the dangerous Benedikta Harman, which they must overcome. Fanning Embers was a gauntlet of bosses, but they will return as regular foes later.

Poll : 0 votes