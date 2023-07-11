Final Fantasy 16 guide - Fire in the Sky walkthrough

Fire in the Sky marks the 15th main story quest of Final Fantasy 16. Clive and his companions set out on a mission to protect the Mothercrystal from the destructive forces of the Crystalline Dominion. Along their journey, they face various encounters, such as battling the White Dragon, confronting the Necrophobe, and finally engaging in an epic showdown with Bahamut in this Final Fantasy 16 quest.

In their previous quest of the game End of the Line, Clive and his teammates skillfully infiltrate Rosaria's headquarters belonging to the Crystalline Dominion. Their ultimate objective is to reach Benedikta Harman's base camp for a crucial encounter.

Detailed Fire in the Sky quest walkthrough in Final Fantasy 16

Clive and his companions discover that the Crystalline Dominion has a wicked plan to eliminate the Mothercrystal once you defeat Benedikta. In a previous main quest of Final Fantasy 16, Clive, Jill, and Goetz overcome the barricade despite facing a delay.

Final Fantasy 16's Fire in the Sky quest begins on the roof of a building in Rosaria with Clive and his companions. To reach the city's center, you must climb the bell tower. Many enemies will be along the way, such as soldiers, magical soldiers, and demons.

Visit the Belltower

As the main scenario quest begins, you will find yourself atop a building. Walk across the roof and turn left onto the next ladder. By climbing up the wall, you will reach another roof. Use a ladder to reach the top of a tower, where a cutscene will be triggered. Thereafter, you will be taken to the street level.

Shortly after, you will encounter a group of dragoon lancers who will attack instantly. Once all enemies have been eliminated, the road ahead transforms into a gradual slope leading directly into the sewer beneath the city in Final Fantasy 16.

You will encounter a series of enemies as you travel through the dimly lit sewer. You can defeat each enemy with strategic precision. Afterward, you will reach a small iron gate; ascend the ladder on the opposite side. After reaching there, another group of enemies awaits you.

However, once you overcome this challenging encounter, a pair of doors will be revealed in the Final Fantasy 16 quest Fire in the Sky. Ensuring you are fully healed before proceeding through these doors is crucial since a tough boss battle lies beyond.

Defeat the White Dragon

You will confront a formidable white dragon in the vast courtyard. As soon as the battle begins, the White Dragon launches a relentless assault of ice attacks. It is crucial to wait until the attacks are over before launching your own offensive attacks.

Sometimes, without warning, the white dragon swiftly spins and charges toward you, making it more challenging to dodge this attack. Additionally, be prepared for the White Dragon's breath attack launched on the ground beneath its majestic form. Stay agile and keep evading these onslaughts.

Once the white dragon has been eliminated, speak with Jill and follow the path through ruined buildings to an open area with enemies. Kill them and pass through the gate. Drop down to another area with enemies, including a lich. Kill them and climb the wall. Continue to the heart of the Mothercrystal, defeating enemies along the way. Fight the Undertaker boss and continue to the final boss battle.

Upon defeating the white dragon, you will receive rewards such as:

Whitewyrm Bone 3x

Sharp Fang 20x

Bloody Hide 20x

Experience points of 1,500

Ability points of 200

The amount of 3200 gil

Defeat Necrophobe

Necrophobe, a formidable opponent, relies on four small devices to launch powerful ranged attacks at you. To overcome this challenge, you must skillfully dodge the various projectile assaults and carefully close in for your own strikes. Due to its high mobility, the Necrophobe constantly distances itself from you, occasionally charging towards you.

As the Necrophobe's health decreases, it will start utilizing Dual Cast for its spells. You must be prepared to evade the same spell twice when this occurs. Stay engaged with the boss and inflict damage until it is defeated. Once the boss is gone, proceed along the path ahead to defeat the final boss, who appears as Bahamut.

As a reward for defeating the Necrophobe in Final Fantasy 16, you will receive the following:

1x The Favor of Earth

Wyrrite 20x

Ashes of magicked 20x

Experience points of 1,500

An ability point total of 180

A total of 3000 gil

Defeat Bahamut

Bahamut, the formidable boss, requires careful preparation for the upcoming battle. Adopting a strate­gic approach combining physical and magical attacks proves to be most effec­tive. Additionally, it is crucial to exploit Bahamut's essential vulnerabilities. For instance, unleashing fire-based assaults can maximize damage output.

As the battle progresses, Bahamut will unleash Gigaflare once again. This powerful attack has a lengthy countdown. You must quickly destroy all five spheres surrounding Bahamut to prevent its devastating effects. While some of his previously used abilities may resurface, you must be vigilant for the beam attack he unleashes from his mouth without warning.

When Bahamut be­gins casting Teraflare, focus on deple­ting the purple gauge to halt the imminent assault. Maintain an aggressive stance, and when Bahamut's health drops below 10%, brace yourself for a cinematic clash, signaling victory at long last.

As soon as Bahamut is defeated in Final Fantasy 16, the quest is complete, and rewards are available, such as:

Sharp Fang 50x

Meteorite 5x

A single light shard

Wyrrite 50x

Ashes of Magick 50x

3000 Experience Points

Ability Points of 300

A total of 3000 gil

In Final Fantasy 16, Fire in the­ Sky presents a challenging que­st that offers significant rewards. Achieving victory against Bahamut and other bosses and enemies signifie­s a remarkable achieveme­nt, providing an unparalleled sense­ of satisfaction in knowing that you have safeguarded the­ Mothercrystal.

Poll : 0 votes