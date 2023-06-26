The latest addition to the RPG franchise, Final Fantasy 16, has been released to critical acclaim and is on its way to becoming one of the best games in the legendary Final Fantasy series. The game contains many Eikons, each commanded by their Dominants. These Dominants contain all the powers of their legendary Eikons and are equally strong.

Bahamut is one of the most iconic summons in the Final Fantasy series and has appeared throughout many games. This article explains The Dominant of Bahamut in Final Fantasy 16 and his role in the game.

Who is the Dominant of Bahamut in Final Fantasy 16?

Dion Lesage is the Dominant of Bahamuth in the game (Image via Square Enix)

Dion Lesage is the Dominant of Bahamut in Final Fantasy 16. He is the Crown Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and is also known as "The King of the Dragoons," the most feared order of Knights.

Dion is adored and respected by his people and troops for being an admirable warrior and is seen as a symbol of victory in his empire. The people of Sanbreque often sing songs depicting Dion's heroism and nobility.

Clive and Dion are depicted as polar opposites, with the former portrayed as a prince of darkness and the latter as a prince of light.

Dion Lesage possesses all the powers of the Eikon Bahamut, one of the oldest recurring characters in the legendary series. Bahamut is the Dragon King and is often considered as one of the strongest summons in Final Fantasy. He was introduced in the first Final Fantasy game, released in 1987.

Bahamut abilities

Like all other Eikons in the game, Bahamut abilities can also be gained by Clive. This can be achieved by completing the Fire in the Sky main quest, one of the game's longest and toughest challenges.

Below are Bahamut abilities Clive can obtain :

Gigaflare

Impulse

Wings of Light

Flare Breath

Satellite

Check out this article to know more about these abilities.

Who is the voice actor of the Dominant of Bahamut in Final Fantasy 16?

The Dominant of Bahamut, Dion Lesage, is voiced in English by Stewart Clarke, famous for his work on the TV miniseries The Moonstone. This is not Clarke's first foray into video games as he has also lent his voice in iconic games such as Valkyrie Elysium and Horizon Forbidden West.

In the Japanese version of the game, Dion is voiced by Yuichi Nakamura, who has previously voice acted in Final Fantasy games, playing the role of Cid Raines in Final Fantasy 13. He has also appeared in other games, such as Fire Emblem Fates, where he played Ryoma.

Final Fantasy 16 was released on June 22, 2023, and is available for download exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes