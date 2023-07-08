Final Fantasy 16 guide - Home, Sweet Home walkthrough

Clive and Jill return to the new Hideaway in Home, Sweet Home, the twenty-first main quest in Final Fantasy 16. Home, Sweet Home is a short main quest that doesn't include any combat but is still essential to continuing the main storyline of the legendary Square Enix game. This mission deals with exploring the new look of the Hideaway.

This article will tell you all about Home, Sweet Home, and how you can complete it.

How to start Home, Sweet Home in Final Fantasy 16?

Meet with Otto to start the Home, Sweet Home main quest (Image via Square Enix)

The Home, Sweet Home main quest will automatically start after you complete the Cid the Outlaw mission by defeating the Republican War Panther. You can check out our guide on Cid the Outlaw main quest here.

The quest will start by interacting with Otto, who can be found west of the Boarding Deck.

How to complete Home, Sweet Home in Final Fantasy 16?

Talk to Harpocrates in the library (Image via Square Enix)

These are the steps you can follow to complete the Home, Sweet Home main quest easily:

The quest marker will tell you to speak with Otto as soon as the mission starts.

Find Otto by heading towards the elevator and going to the top floor. Take a left after leaving the elevator.

Otto will tell Clive about Gav spying on the Republican army as Clive tells him about his adventures in Kostnice.

After the conversation ends, find Vivian in the map room. He will tell Clive all that has happened in the past five years.

Vivian will then ask Clive to return a book for him to Tomes.

To return this book, return to the elevator and take a left to the Central Hub. Take a right from there and take the steps to the library.

Speak to Harpocrates in the library and return the book.

As you exit the library, you will run into Tarja, and a short conversation will ensue.

Afterward, head back to your chambers to read Gav's letter on the desk.

A cutscene will trigger as Clive reads the letter from Gav, and the quest will come to a close.

Rewards for completing Home, Sweet Home in Final Fantasy 16

Home, Sweet Home acts as an introduction to the new Hideaway (Image via Square Enix)

Unlike most other main quests in the game, there are no rewards for completing the Home, Sweet Home quest. This is probably because the mission is relatively quick and acts as an introduction to the new Hideaway.

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest addition to the iconic Final Fantasy series that started over 30 years ago. The game has received heavy praise from its fans and critics. You can read our review of the game here.

Poll : 0 votes