Final Fantasy 16 guide - Cid the Outlaw walkthrough

Cid the Outlaw is the twentieth main quest in Final Fantasy 16 and takes place five years after the tragic death of Cid and the fall of Drake's Head. Clive has taken up the name of his mentor Cid to help stay undercover while hiding in the city of Kostnice. This main quest is one of the shortest in the game and is relatively easy to complete.

This article will tell you about the Cid the Outlaw main quest and how you can complete it.

How to start Cid the Outlaw in Final Fantasy 16?

A still from Cid the Outlaw in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Cid the Outlaw is unlocked after players complete The Crystal's Curse main quest. The mission will start automatically after defeating Typhon in the previous quest.

This mission marks the start of the story's second act in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Cid the Outlaw in Final Fantasy 16?

The Republican War Panther fight (Image via Square Enix)

Cid the Outlaw is one of the briefest and easiest main quests in Final Fantasy 16, even though it features a significant amount of combat. This quest allows you to show off your newly acquired Eikonic powers of Ramuh.

Follow the steps given below to complete the Cid the Outlaw main quest :

After completing The Crystal's Curse quest, a cutscene will start.

This cutscene will end with Clive and Jill having to face off against Kupka's private guard.

Defeat these guards using the Eikonic abilities of Ramuh.

Ramuh's Eikonic Feat, Blind Justice, effectively deals with these guards.

A second wave will arrive after you defeat the first few guards.

Try to take out the Stone Scepters first before focusing on the others.

After you have defeated all the guards, a Republican War Panther will appear.

All of the attacks of this Panther are evadable. The Panther will try and lunge at you and swipe you with his claws.

Dodge the attacks of the Panther and stagger him with your attacks.

Use Eikonic abilities such as Gouge when the Panther is staggered to defeat him easily.

A cutscene will play after you defeat the Republican War Panther.

Travel to the New Hideaway after to complete Cid the Outlaw and start the Home Sweet Home quest.

What are the rewards for Cid the Outlaw in Final Fantasy 16?

Levinbolt can be crafted using the Lightning Shard (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you will receive for completing the Cid the Outlaw main quest :

1 Lightning Shard

30 Steelsilk

30 Bloody Hide

1 Meteorite

840 EXP

180 Ability Points

3,000 gil

The Lightning Shard is a rare item that can be used to create the legendary sword Levinbolt. The remaining items, such as Steelsilk and Bloody Hide, can be used to craft and upgrade gear.

