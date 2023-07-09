Final Fantasy 16 guide - Righting Wrongs walkthrough

Out of the 68 main quests Final Fantasy 16 presents, Righting Wrongs is the 16th one in the game. Here, Clive Rosfield alongside Jill Warrick heads back to The Hideaway to seek Cid Telamon about what can be done after the horror they’ve just witnessed in Eastpool. It was an act that was brought forth by none other than Empress Anabella, the protagonist’s own mother.

This walkthrough details how and where you can start off this main quest in Final Fantasy 16. Also, it will provide information about its mission objectives and the folks you will be meeting along the way. The tasks at hand sure are a handful, so let’s get right into it.

Righting Wrongs main quest in Final Fantasy 16

Off to The Hideaway

Prepping up. (Credits: Square Enix)

This main mission kicks off by the time you fast-travel your way to Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway). Once you’re there, head over to Cid who is inside his quarters. Might as well grab some snacks as the cutscene that follows is pretty lengthy.

The next task is to talk with Charon, who can be found at her shop. She will then advise you to go to Otto who’s in the Fat Chocobo. This part unlocks Final Fantasy 16’s Alliant Quests. Once you're done with Otto, speak with Gav, which will again trigger a cutscene.

Clive, Jill, and Cid have set course for Northreach, and as the World Map opens, make your way to the Lostwing. Once you’ve reached your destination, fast-travel to the Dragon’s Aery Obelisk. After doing so, head west towards Northreach. On arrival, you need to locate the Dame, Isabelle, who's at the Northreach Obelisk.

She will then reveal that she owes Cid a favor, and this results in her helping you gain access to the castle. Isabelle will be offering her services anew, though it is you who now owes the favor. Speak to her as she is now near the castle gates, and she’ll be advising you to play along with what she’s about to do. You’ll soon find yourselves making it through, minus the hassle.

Righting Wrongs sub-quest

Moving ahead, make your way down the steps all the way to the Veil. Chat with Isabelle again as she will be seeking your help in finding one of her girls named Tatienne (The Dame sub quest). This will prompt her to hand you over the Moon and Stars Curiosity. It will help you in collecting intel regarding the missing girl’s whereabouts.

You have to complete this sub-quest first, before moving on to Oriflamme. After completion, go to the abandoned chapel, where you will reunite with Jill and Cid. Another cutscene will be played after reaching the chapel. Following its conclusion, you can now fast-travel to Drake’s Head as this marks the end of the Righting Wrongs main quest.

After Righting Wrongs’ completion, the game will notify you that you are now delving into a pivotal moment in Final Fantasy 16’s storyline. At this point, it is advisable to complete some unfinished tasks like side quests and other in-game stuff before moving ahead.

And that concludes the walkthrough for the main quest which is Righting Wrongs in Final Fantasy 16.

