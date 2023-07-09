How to complete Smooth Like Butler in Final Fantasy 16

Smooth Like Butler is a sidequest in Final Fantasy 16 worth checking out due to its decent rewards. Lord Byron Rosfield beckons one of his men to gain intel regarding the state of the realm after the fall of its Mothercrystals, including the blackening of its skies. That person, however, wants to speak with Clive and wishes to have an audience in Martha’s Rest.

This walkthrough will explain where you must go and the prerequisites to trigger the sidequest. It will also provide information on the objectives and rewards.

Smooth Like Butler side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Rutherford's request (Credits: Square Enix)

You can start off Smooth Like Butler after the Things Fall Apart main quest in Final Fantasy 16. However, the mini-mission won’t be playable unless you complete the main quest and sub-quests.

From thereon, you can trigger Smooth Like Butler at Clive’s Chambers within Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway). Read the letter (A Humble Request) that can be found at the reading table, as this comes from Rutherford, who wishes to have an audience in Martha’s Rest.

Make your way into the Golden Stables bar near the Obelisk. You’ll find Rutherford upstairs, and after talking to him, you are now tasked to find two of his connections.

You’ll find the first person close to the Dalimil Inn. There will be a short cutscene before fighting off a number of enemies. For defeating these foes, you’ll be rewarded with:

200 EXP

29 Ability Points

257 Gil

20 Steelsilk

Five Magicked Ash

Another cutscene will ensue after the fight before you set course to Northreach. This is where you’ll be locating Rutherford’s second contact. Follow the marker, and once you’ve found him, he will direct you to another group of enemies down the road. This second skirmish within Smooth Like Butler will give you the following:

350 EXP

29 Ability Points

257 Gil

10 Bloody Hide

Five Magicked Ash

One Blackblood

There will be another cutscene after this before returning to Martha’s Rest. Speak with Rutherford, as this marks the end of this side quest.

Smooth Like Butler rewards

After you’ve completed this side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will be rewarded with these:

900 EXP

35 Renown

1,000 Gil

25 Steelsilk

25 Bloody Hide

One Breath of Light (Flare Breath)

