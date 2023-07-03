How to complete Three's Company in Final Fantasy 16

Three's Company is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that gives off some decent rewards upon completion. Lord Byron is planning to restore order to the realm, and such an endeavor would require the help of Eugen Havel, a Dhalmekian field marshal. However, Havel has concerns about it and wants to check it out first with Clive.

This walkthrough will give you intel on where you must be, including the prerequisites to trigger the side quest. It will also provide details of the stuff you'll get after completing the side quest.

Three's Company in Final Fantasy 16

How to begin

Clive and Byron having a chat. (Credits: Square Enix)

You must be at The Ale Hall within Cid's Hideaway (The Hideaway) and trigger Three's Company during the Back to Their Origin main quest. Next, you have to speak with Byron, as he will be the one to give you the side quest.

As mentioned, he'll discuss his plans to bring stability to the realm. He'll send you off to find the aforementioned Dhalmekian Field Marshal – Eugem Havel.

You must head to the Boklad Obelisk and continue your journey to The Steps of the Forgotten to get to the gates of Ran'dellah. There will be a cutscene on this part of Three's Company where you must defeat a group of enemies. Be mindful of the mages among them, as these baddies can heal their party.

Aside from the rewards you'll be getting from the Three's Company side quest, you'll also receive a generous amount of stash, which includes:

1,950 EXP

190 Ability Points

760 Gil

56 Wyrrite

16 Magicked Ash

1 Goblin Coin

Completion Rewards

There will be another cutscene after defeating those baddies, and after watching it, do a fast travel to Lostwing and make your way to Gaultand Bales. Once you're there, you need to speak to Quinten. Return to Cid's Hideaway and talk again to Byron. Watch another cutscene as this marks the end of Three's Company.

After completing this Final Fantasy 16 side quest, you will be rewarded with 9,600 EXP, 50 Renown, The Breath of Darkness (Heaven's Cloud), and The Triunity Accord.

The Triunity Accord is the pact signed by representatives from Dhalmekia, Sanbreque, and Rosaria. Per its description, at least in spirit, it sets the stage for a new era in Storm.

This Three's Company side quest is generous, considering the stuff you'll get from defeating enemies and completing this Final Fantasy 16 mini-mission.

