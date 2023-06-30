How to complete The Weight of Command in Final Fantasy 16

The Weight of Command is another Final Fantasy 16 side quest that must be completed if you want every mini-mission in the game to be checked out. If you’re new to the famed RPG franchise, there’s a plethora of stuff you can delve into in this latest installment of the game series, and what better way to do it than to check out some of its small errands that will reward you once you meet its objectives.

This tutorial will detail where and how the side quest can be triggered, the tasks you have to accomplish, and the rewards you will receive once The Weight of Command. Have a look.

The Weight of Command side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Starting it off and completing the tasks

Beware of this bad boy. (Credits: Square Enix)

The Weight of Command in Final Fantasy 16 can be activated at the Boarding Deck inside Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway). It is also necessary to trigger the Bolts from the Blue main quest, including a completed Getting to Work objective.

Next is to locate the red-haired woman named Dorys, who will give you The Weight of Command side quest. She’s at the wooden walkway of the Boarding Deck.

After the interaction, you must fast-travel to the Dragon’s Aery obelisk. From there, head west to reach Cole and the rest of his Cursebreakers and talk to him.

Cole will then reveal to you that despite his efforts in rescuing some of the Bearers, some were still left behind. This will prompt you to save the remaining Bearers.

You must head south and slay the monsters as soon as you see them. The Bearers left behind are trapped inside a wrecked carriage, and you need to defeat those enemies before rescuing those Bearers. Beware of the monster known as the Gigas Bruiser since this is one tough nut to crack.

Another generous side quest

After you have defeated the monsters and successfully rescued the Bearers, you can now go back to Cid’s Hideaway and speak with Dorys. She’s currently located atop the stairs that lead to The Mess. Talking to her heralds the end of the quest, and you already know what happens next – it’s time to get rewarded.

The Weight of Command is also a generous side quest, as it gives you a decent amount of stuff that can be added to your stash. You’ll get 350 EXP, 15 Renown, 40 Steelsilk, 40 Sharp Fang, and The Breath of Fire (Rising Flames).

Hope this walkthrough helps while you’re completing this side quest.

