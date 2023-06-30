How to complete Playthings in Final Fantasy 16

The Playthings side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is another short task in the game that will decently reward you upon completion. At the tailend of it, however, you’ll come across an unfortunate discovery. Nonetheless, this mini mission is still worth delving into if your aim is to complete every side and main quest in Final Fantasy’s latest offering.

This installment of Sportskeeda’s Final Fantasy 16 tips and guides will detail Plaything’s triggering requisites, the tasks involved, and what you will get after you have completed it. Without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Playthings side quest in Final Fantasy 16

How to trigger the side quest

Help her find Chloe. (Credits: Square Enix)

To activate Playthings, you have to start the main quest dubbed The Dame and go to a small settlement, Moore, in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. This mini mission first appears during the Righting Wrongs main quest, and you need to look for the character Lisette to give you the side quest.

She will reveal to Clive that she lost her dear Chloe, adding that she cannot bear the thought of her no longer stroking the latter's white hair ever again. The always helpful protagonist will then set course in search of Chloe.

The next step is to ask the villagers some information. Further down the path, you’ll come across one of the settlement’s inhabitants (the Fastidious Farmwife), where she will reveal that she saw Chloe by the windmills.

Head on over to where the Fastidious Farmwife previously saw Chloe and you’ll find a dog that is barking. Interact with the pup, and it’ll somewhat tell you about what it found near the windmill. To Clive’s surprise, it’s a dead body of a girl with white hair. Turns out, what Lisette was referring to was really a person.

Lisette will show up on the scene and surprisingly, she will be annoyed instead of being devastated with what she saw. It will then be revealed that Chloe was not the first plaything the little girl had. Clive educates Lisette that the plaything that she’s referring to is also a person like her. This will mark the Playthings side quest complete.

Playthings side quest's rewards

Upon completion, you will be compensated for the work you’ve done. With this side quest, you’ll get 18 EXP and 20 Magicked Ash; sadly, no Gil nor Ability Points on this one.

Magicked Ash is one of the crafting materials in Final Fantasy 16. Only the highly skilled weaponsmiths can harness it to be one of the ingredients with whatever they are forging. Like any other crafting materials in the game, this can be acquired through quests like Playthings, hunting down Notorious Marks, and defeating enemies.

