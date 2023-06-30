How to complete Beast Against Beast in Final Fantasy 16

Beast Against Beast side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is just like any other mini-mission in the game and is easy to complete since this has few objects to accomplish. Knowing where to begin and how to activate the side quest is already winning half the battle, which is what this walkthrough will show you. Finishing it will only take a few minutes before moving on to another quest.

This tutorial will show you the spot in the game where you’ll be going, including its objectives. Of course, any quest in the game won’t be complete without its rewards, which will also be detailed here.

Beast Against Beast in Final Fantasy 16

Where should you be going?

Where are they at? (Credits: Square Enix)

To begin Beast Against Beast, you must be on the "Holding On" main quest. Once you’re on the quest, go to Greensheaves in the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. Next, you have to look for the character Fredric, as he will give you the side quest.

Right after you speak to him, head to 55y east to Rhiannon’s Ride. A pack of Starving Wolves will welcome you that you have to slay.

How to complete Beast Against Beast?

After doing so, you are tasked to head further east (85y) to a place known as The Broken Hilt. Next is to locate the character, Brice, whom you will be talking to, and tell him that the road is wolf-free. And just like that, you just completed the Beast Against Beast side quest.

This side quest is a bit generous compared to other mini-missions in the game since you will be rewarded with 20 EXP, 1,000 Gil, 10 pieces of Wyrrite, and a Meteorite.

Now let’s talk about the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, where the Beast Against Beast side quest can be found. It is a region within the land of Valisthea, and it came to be through the union of independent provinces within Western Valisthea.

From Drake’s Breath, this province draws its aether as a Mothercrystal can be found on a volcanic island off the coast. The area also has this penchant for putting the Dominant of the Phoenix into power by the time they’re of the right age.

For those unaware, it was expected that the protagonist Clive, the firstborn, would sit on the throne and be awakened as the Dominant mentioned above. However, it was the secondborn, Joshua, that got enthroned.

And that wraps up the Beast Against Beast side quest walkthrough in Final Fantasy 16.

