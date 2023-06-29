How to complete Red Letter Day in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16’s Red Letter Day is one of the side missions that can give off some decent rewards once you complete it. Quests like this are worth delving into if you want to momentarily break away from the game’s main quests and discover more stuff within the game. This quest is not that difficult to complete, so why not give it a shot?

This tutorial will detail how to trigger this Red Letter Day mini mission. It will also walk you through the spots you need to go to within the map, the objectives, and the rewards you will receive once you complete it. Let’s jump right in.

Red Letter Day side quest in Final Fantasy 16

How to trigger the Red Letter Day mini mission in Final Fantasy 16

Search and retrieval operation. (Credits: Square Enix)

The mission at hand is basically retrieving several missing items, so this won’t be that hard. Here are all the steps you need to follow:

The Red Letter Day side quest is inside Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway) at The Bunks. You need to start the Righting Wrongs main quest for Red Letter Day to be unlocked and given to you by the character Glenn.

Now that you’ve talked to Glenn, do a fast travel all the way to Orabelle Downs in Sanbreque. Once you’ve done this, navigate a path heading to Gaultand’s Bales.

You will come across your first missing item in the middle of the path if you are heading northeast from where you fast traveled. The second missing item will be there for picking down the same path. It’s on the side of the road nearby a grape plantation.

You will stumble upon the third missing item by walking further on that same path. This one is on the other side of the road next to a brick wall.

After you’ve located the missing items, you have to walk further down the path and meet the yard hands. Speak to her before continuing the Red Letter Day mini mission.

Make your way to a town known as Lostwing at the end of the path. After doing so, look for a house in the southern part of the town.

Once you’ve located the house, your next objective is to search for a missing letter. It can be found in front of the house alongside the dog. This will be the final item you will retrieve in this side quest.

Return to Cid’s Hideaway via fast travel and hand over the items to Glenn, signaling the end of the side quest.

Red Letter Day rewards

Give yourself a pat on the back for completing this Final Fantasy 16 mini mission. This gives you 20 EXP, 10 pieces of Sharp Fangs, and 20 pieces of Wyrrite. No Gil and Ability Points are given on this side quest, though.

And that’s how you complete this side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

