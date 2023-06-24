Final Fantasy 16 guide - The Dead of Night walkthrough

After besting Chirada, Final Fantasy 16's "The Dead of Night" chapter will begin. A relatively simple story involves learning more from the villagers of Lostwing. Here, players meet the mysterious and grumpy Quinten, who will become more important later in the game. This chapter also introduces the Seal System. Various NPCs will grant Clive a seal to pin on himself, which shows that he's trustworthy to a group of people.

The Dead of Night slowly draws Final Fantasy 16 players closer to the Second Eikon of Fire and Dominant of Garuda, Benedikta. We've got you covered if you want to know what to do in this chapter.

How to complete The Dead of Night in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Speak with Quinten

Gather information from the villagers

Speak with Cid

Speak with Quinten

Make for Caer Norvent

Enter Caer Norvent

After Louder than Words, players will speak to Quinten, who runs Lostwing. It appears to be a safe haven for people accused by the various powers in Valisthea. Quinten is the undisputed leader of this village and works with Cid for reasons not clear at this moment in Final Fantasy 16.

1) Speak with Quinten

Follow your quest marker to find Quinten. Speaking to him will trigger a cutscene where he and Cid enter a discussion. Despite being allies, Quinten doesn't offer much hospitality during The Dead of Night in Final Fantasy 16.

What does Quinten really want? (Image via Square Enix)

You'll receive the Hanged Man seal from Quinten so villagers can share information with you during The Dead of Night. This will become common throughout Final Fantasy 16 to distinguish Clive as trustworthy.

2) Gather information from the villagers

You can find two citizens to speak with, though they don't offer much (Image via Square Enix)

It's easy enough to find the citizens you need to speak to. They all have red quest markers that quickly lead you to them. Chat with both of the citizens the game wants you to, and after that, you'll want to find Cid and share with him what you've learned.

3) Speak with Cid

If Cid and Clive want stealth, they have to make sure this is done under cover of darkness (Image via Square Enix)

Return to Cid, and you'll receive another cutscene. Unfortunately, the citizens of Lostwing weren't a lot of help. When you saved them, they didn't especially see a Dominant. However, they know there's a mysterious individual, and they aren't traveling alone.

4) Speak with Quinten

The floor is better than sleeping outside (Image via Square Enix)

The next portion of Dead of Night in Final Fantasy 16 requires you to speak to Quinten again. Instead of letting the two protagonists sleep in a bed, they slept on the floor. Cid puts a positive enough spin on it, but the two go to rest and watch another cutscene.

5) Make for Caer Norvent

The path to Caer Norvent is a simple, linear wooded path (Image via Square Enix)

You'll want to head southwest out of town and into Norvent Valley. Though it's called a valley, you'll mostly run down a linear path in The Dead of Night. Of course, there will be a few packs of enemies and a handful of items, but nothing dangerous.

When you're close to the fortress known as Caer Norvent, you'll have a cutscene to watch. A few boss battles wait here, in particular, Benedikta Harman.

6) Enter Caer Norvent

This wraps up The Dead of Night in Final Fantasy 16. When you're ready to move on after the cutscene, just Fast Travel to Caer Norvent and move forward with the story.

Next in Final Fantasy 16, the lengthy, challenging Caer Norvent awaits, as do several boss encounters. The first multi-phase serious boss battle is coming up, as do some serious story updates. The story will continue in the following chapter, Headwind.

