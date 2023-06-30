How to complete Pride Comes Before a Fall in Final Fantasy 16

Pride Comes Before a Fall is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you can delve into. Like most of the game’s side missions, this is just a quick one that is easy to complete. You’ll just have to know where to go, trigger the quest, complete the tasks, and you can then claim a well-deserved reward. Meteorite is one of the rewards from this side quest, and it will be useful if you're interested in crafting.

Check out this Pride Comes Before a Fall walkthrough to learn what you need to do in this side quest and what awaits you at the end of it.

Pride Comes Before a Fall side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Know where to begin and how it will be triggered

Clive accepts the challenge (Image via Square Enix)

To begin this Pride Before a Fall mini-mission, you have to be at Northreach, which is located in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. You need to start the main quest dubbed The Dame for this to be activated. Once you’re there, look for the Garrison Soldier named Leon, as he will be the one to give you the side quest.

After you’ve spoken to Leon and received the side quest, he will then allow you to make preparations for an impending battle. You need to speak with him again to initiate the aforementioned skirmish.

The main objective of this side quest is to defeat Leon and another soldier named Robin in battle. Doing so will signal the end of the Pride Before a Fall side quest.

Time to get rewarded

Now that you’ve bested the two soldiers in battle, it's time to get that hard-earned reward. Completing Pride Comes Before a Fall will give 20 EXP, 1,100 Gil, and a Meteorite. However, you won't receive any Ability Points for this mini-mission.

Meteorite is one of the crafting materials in Final Fantasy 16. According to its in-game description, these pieces of “otherworldly outcastings” are believed to have fallen from a so-called “celestial foundry” where the “gods forge their divine instruments of war.”

You can get this crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 through quests, hunts (Notorious Marks), and fallen foes. If you have enough currency to spare, you can also head on over to Charon’s Toll and purchase it for 1,000 Gil.

Right before Clive departs, Robin requests the protagonist to tell The Dame that despite losing, they still managed to inflict decent blows.

This concludes the walkthrough for the Final Fantasy 16 side quest, Pride Comes Before a Fall. Check out Sportskeeda for more FFXVI tips, tricks, and walkthroughs.

