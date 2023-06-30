How to complete Phoenix, Heal Thyself in Final Fantasy 16

Phoenix, Heal Thyself is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that will need the help of the protagonist Clive Rosfield since it involves his younger brother Joshua. Fans of the game series are pretty much acquainted with the fact that the second-born got enthroned and became the Dominant of the Phoenix. As for our hero, he can acquire and wield the power of several Eikons in the game.

Like the previous side quest walkthroughs, it will give information about how to initiate Phoenix, Heal Thyself side quest, including the tasks involved and the rewards that will be given to you. Let’s check it out.

Phoenix, Heal Thyself side quest in Final Fantasy 16

You should be in this area of the map to trigger it

Clive is on a hunt for flowers. (Credits: Square Enix)

The side quest can be activated at the Infirmary within the game’s central hub – Cid’s Hideaway. This is during the Across the Narrow main quest right after you visit the Infirmary. Jote will be the one to give you the mini mission as she expresses her concerns regarding Joshua’s pain medication, which is already running low.

After interacting with the character, quickly travel to the Three Reeds obelisk and go far west, leading to the Trans-Rosarian Aqueduct. As soon as you get there, you’ll quickly discover that the area is heavily patrolled by adversaries you must eliminate.

After sending your enemies to their maker, you need to collect three Stonawort flowers that can be found within that area. Now that you’ve collected them, head back to Cid’s Hideaway and hand over the Stonaworts. This signals the end of the Phoenix, Heal Thyself side quest.

It is a generous side quest

Completing Phoenix, Heal Thyself side quest will reward you with hefty stuff, including 3,600 EXP, 500 Ability Points, 30 Renown, 150 pieces of Magicked Ash, a Meteorite, and a Stonawort.

Per its description, the Stonawort has been deemed one of the plants within Final Fantasy 16 that can resist large amounts of aether. Additionally, this type of plant can be found around the aetherfloods, and the only way to get it is through the Phoenix mentioned above, Heal Thyself side quest.

That's it, folks. A walkthrough for this Final Fantasy 16 side quest.

