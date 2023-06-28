What is State of the Realm in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16’s State of the Realm is just one of its many features, and fans of the famed game series are discovering something new as they progress through it. Players interested to know more about the game’s lore and its character will be in for a treat if they head over to this other side of the game. If you want to learn more about several game personalities and how they relate to other characters? You’ve come to the right place.

This piece will detail the State of the Realm’s functions, how to access it, and who to talk to. That said, let’s delve into this part of Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16’s State of the Realm guide

What is this feature in FFXVI?

The feature is simply a collection of data that Vivian, the scholar, supervises. As mentioned, you can educate yourself even more about the characters and how they are connected to other personalities in Final Fantasy 16.

You can view these data via easy-to-understand map diagrams of characters during significant events within the game. As you progress throughout the game, you will check more of these diagrams as you encounter major story events in FFXVI.

State of the Realm and Cid's Hideaway location and how to unlock it

Cid's Hideaway map location. (Credits: Square Enix)

Unlocking this part of the game is pretty easy. After you progress through the "Home, Sweet Home quest," head over to Final Fantasy 16’s central hub area dubbed Cid’s Hideaway. There, you will be greeted by Vivian, the scholar.

As for Cid’s Hideaway, there is more stuff to do while you’re inside Final Fantasy 16’s so-called central hub.

Like State of the Realm, completing a specific quest (A Chance Encounter) to unlock the Hideaway is also required. After defeating Tiamat and completing the quest, you will be taken immediately to the central hub.

Some of its features include:

Access to the Arete Stone

Crafting weapons and other equipment

Access to the Hunt Board and hunt for bounties

Unlocking and completing sidequests

Buy weapons, armor, and other in-game items

Viewing the Wall of Memories inside Clive’s Room

Access to Tub and Crown and order drinks there

Listen to musing using the Orchestrion

Learning the Final Fantasy 16 lore

Getting Renown Rewards from Patron’s Whisper and

Accessing the aforementioned State of the Realm

This concludes the guide on unlocking and gaining access to the game’s State of the Realm. Hope these tips help your progress as you play the game. Check out Sportskeeda for more tips, tricks, and guides for the latest titles within the gaming scene.

