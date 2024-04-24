Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to Defeat the Tonberry King

Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide is finally here and with new locations and abilities. The DLC has also introduced a brand new set of bosses including the dark monarch named the Tonberry King. Although this faceless king is the first boss in the DLC's main story, defeating him could be tricky if you are not aware of his capabilities.

The Rising Tide has a roster of amazing bosses and enemies, including the much-awaited Leviathan boss fight. Although not as rigorous and painstakingly long as the final battle with the Leviathan, Tonberry King puts up a tough fight. In this article, we have gone through his attack patterns as well as tips for avoiding them and beating him.

How to beat Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 16

Where do you need to look to find the King? (image via Square Enix)

How to find Tonberry King?

Before fighting and defeating the Tonberry king, you must find him. For this, you must reach the hidden town of Haven in Mysidia, where you can pick up various quests that will eventually lead to the hideout of the Tonberry King. The specific quest that leads to Tonberry King is named “What Ails You”.

To get the "What Ails You" quest, speak with Fanet when you're in Mysidia. First, locate a Tonberry site in Father's Fell after receiving some hints from another local. Return to Fanet after killing the small cultists and getting the necklace. After this, face the Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide, and defeat it. Once you are done the second quest will be available, named “Reign of Pain”.

This quest will send Clive on the hunt to defeat the Tonberry King to break a curse. Once follow the indicated path, you will reach a Tonberry Site and the King will emerge to fight you.

What are the Tonberry King's attacks?

Everyone’s Grudge: The Tonberry King calls forth a group of allies known as Tonberry Shadowers. You must kill them quickly or you will find yourself fighting a whole army.

Desoul: Desoul is triggered by the Tonberry King when it is about 20% life. Erupting into a red glow, the King starts to teleport across the arena, swinging his knife before slamming it into the ground and conjuring dark energy Areas of Effect attacks. Be nimble and dodge; otherwise, this attack can end you very swiftly.

Tips for fighting the Tonberry King

Tonberry King is extremely nimble and fast, so to make reasonable damage you will also need to match his speed. To do this use the Serpent’s Cry ability, which will make Clive match Tonberry’s speeds.

which will make Clive match Tonberry’s speeds. Be wary of your surroundings, kill his minions as fast as you can, or you will soon see why he is called a King.