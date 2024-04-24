Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide: How to Defeat Leviathan the Lost

Final Fantasy 16 fans complained about the last DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, for not having any crucial Ifrit fights, so the developers at Square Enix added Leviathan in the Lost in The Rising Tide DLC. This four-phase-long gauntlet will test your skills and everything you learned about the game to its absolute limit.

The Final Fantasy 16 Leviathan fight is very souls-like. It's a one-on-one fight where you must time your dodges well to avoid incoming attacks and punish the opponent at every opening. While this Final Fantasy 16 boss fight is fairly straightforward, Leviathan has an extremely tricky set of attacks that can end you before you even start.

In this article, we'll go through the attack pattern of the boss as well as tips to counter each of its phases.

How to beat the Leviathan the Lost in Final Fantasy 16

Phase 1

This phase is all about the defense, wherein you aren't striving to lower the Leviathan's health but his stamina. Once you've lowered the stamina bar enough, it will become staggered and a cinematic will be triggered. During this fight, dodge as many of the Leviathan’s attacks as possible. Keep in mind the fight will take place underwater, so your movement will be very limited, but you still dodge by pressing R1.

Leviathan’s attacks in Phase 1:

Riptide: Ring-shaped AOE attacks, press R1 to dash out.

Ring-shaped AOE attacks, press R1 to dash out. Spinning Dive: Leviathan will hide in the water and use surprise attacks at the player. Pinpoint its location and spam fireballs to force it out of hiding.

Leviathan will hide in the water and use surprise attacks at the player. Pinpoint its location and spam fireballs to force it out of hiding. Grand Fall: Leviathan will throw water projectiles and then come barreling down on you. Dodge as many of the projectiles as possible and be ready for the big attack.

Leviathan will throw water projectiles and then come barreling down on you. Dodge as many of the projectiles as possible and be ready for the big attack. Tidal Roar: A Godzilla-like beam; stick to the sidelines to dodge this one.

Phase 2

This phase is more generous than the first one in terms of movement; you will finally get to stand on solid ground. However, Leviathan’s attacks will also become much more hard-hitting and can kill you in a single move if you're not cautious enough. Try to punish each opening you get as hard as you can.

Leviathan’s attacks in Phase 2

Breach: Leviathan will dive into the water and come out with a large AOE water ring. Use Wildfire dodge out.

Leviathan will dive into the water and come out with a large AOE water ring. Use Wildfire dodge out. Riptide: Same as phase 1, but this time Hold R2 + Square to absorb the attack with Brimstone.

Same as phase 1, but this time Hold R2 + Square to absorb the attack with Brimstone. Waterjet: Another beam-type attack; your best bet against it is to dodge and not get in its path.

Another beam-type attack; your best bet against it is to dodge and not get in its path. Salt Spray: The Eikon will throw water projectiles at you and follow it with a breach. This attack is devastating. Spam Wildfire and dodges to sprint to the right of the arena and avoid the attack as efficiently as possible.

Breaking that water shield is no easy task (Image via Square Enix)

Phase 3

This can be the easiest or the hardest phase in the boss fight, depending on your DPS. Leviathan will curl into a water shield and throw projectiles at you. Quickly rush in and punish as hard as possible.

Tips

Spam Brimstone and Splitfire attacks as often as you can.

Use Wildfire to get into close combat.

Use your Ifrit Combos when other attacks are on cooldown.

Phase 4

The phase will start with a large opening as the Leviathan will lay staggered. This is your chance to throw everything you have. Attack with all that you can muster and damage the Eikon as much as you can because. Once it is up again, it will also throw everything it has and begin the most aggressive phase.

Leviathan’s attacks in Phase 4

Maelstrom: Leviathan will summon a large whirlpool with a glowing orb in the center, do whatever it takes to not get sucked into it. Use wildfire or dodge to get out of its range as soon as you can.

Leviathan will summon a large whirlpool with a glowing orb in the center, do whatever it takes to not get sucked into it. Use wildfire or dodge to get out of its range as soon as you can. Waterspout: The Eikon will start showing its desperation and unveil its true power. It will summon a massive Cyclone near the center of the stage. Use wildfire or dodges to get out of its range or you are done for.

The Eikon will start showing its desperation and unveil its true power. It will summon a massive Cyclone near the center of the stage. Use wildfire or dodges to get out of its range or you are done for. Angry Seas: This is not a single attack but a compilation of all its most effective attacks. Leviathan will throw at you everything it has left. Dodge, counter, and use everything you have learned so far to keep yourself alive.

