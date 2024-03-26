Final Fantasy director opens up on FF16 PC port, promises “Better performance than PS5"

The development of the FF16 PC port is in full swing, and it is set to bring the much-acclaimed PS5 exclusive to PC players worldwide. Director Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, has detailed several features and quality-of-life improvements for the PC version of FF16. The details were listed in an X post by user Genki via the social media platform.

A breakdown of these FF16 PC enhancements can be found detailed below.

The FF16 PC port will bring multiple enhancements, especially in performance

As detailed in the X post above, the FF16 PC port will possess a variety of improvements and enhancements from the PlayStation 5 version of the game:

Localization and progress of the PC port

Yoshi-P has confirmed that there will be no changes to the PC port’s localization. This is a welcome decision, as players will be able to experience FF16 in its full glory without any unnecessary deviations.

Additionally, the PC port is nearing completion and is in the quality assurance testing stage, especially in terms of port optimization.

PC-specific features and improvements

A host of improvements and PC-specific features have been listed in the interview, courtesy of mmorpg.com. They are as follows:

The port is expected to be scalable, performing better than a PlayStation 5 (or even worse) - depending on the hardware that is in use.

Certain hardware combinations can hit upwards of 100 frames per second.

There will be full mouse and keyboard support out of the box.

Ultrawide monitors are also supported.

The goal is to make the FF16 PC port “just as stable” as the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

An SSD is highly recommended. In particular, a high-speed SSD is recommended to avoid running into performance issues that may ruin the overall experience.

A wide range of tests across various hardware combinations are being carried out to fine tune the port further.

A demo may be on the horizon

Yoshi-P has also remarked on the potential release of a PC demo for FF16 in the near future. This should allow PC players to test out a certain section of the game well before the final release and gauge their settings accordingly.

Interestingly, there seem to be plans to release FF16 to other platforms. Yoshi-P has gone on to comment:

“It’s not over in the sense that we have the PC version. Once the PC version is released, we’re thinking about hopefully moving to other platforms as well.”

An Xbox Series X/S and/or potential Nintendo Switch 2 release is hoped to be on the cards, although the latter is highly unlikely given the underpowered nature of the rumored handheld.

Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy 16 updates on Sportskeeda.