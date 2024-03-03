Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete the Spice of Life

If you are looking to deepen your bond with Aerith for the Golden Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth then the Spice of Life is one of the many side quests that you will need to complete. The quest is obtained from the Gongaga region and comes with a recommended level of 35.

To start the mission, you will need to talk to Cissnei in Cissnei's House. The NPC is looking to cook a particular dish in her kitchen, but it needs some additional ingredients that she does not have.

She will task you to get your hands on the components in her stead. While the mission seems easy on the surface, it is a bit difficult to complete.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will therefore go over some of the steps that you will need to take in order to complete the Spice of Life.

How to complete the Spice of Life in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are some of the things you will need to do in order to complete the Spice of Life quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

1) Search for the Produce Peddler

The first thing you will need to do to complete the quest is to search for and interact with the Produce Peddler. You will find the NPC just outside Cissnie’s House. After exhausting all the dialogue options, you will be tasked to follow Melon the dog.

2) Follow Melon

Chase after Melon. You will then eventually reach Torgan’s Farm. Here is where you will need to take the dog's help to gather all the ingredients you need.

3) Get all the required ingredients

As you keep following Melon, he will eventually take you to the place where you will find rock salt deposits. If you are finding it, analyze the picture that Torfan had given you. This will let you pick the right one. The Rock Salt will look light pink located at the back, and it will have triangles on it.

After that use a Black Chocobo to climb up the side of Magon Hill, where you will find the Magonga Mushrooms. To reach the hill, you will need to go east of the Gongaga Airstrip. Your Chocobo will be able to pick up the scent of what you need, and then you will find a giant flower that will let you propel yourself up.

Once you find the Magonga Mushrooms, you will need to complete a small mini-game to acquire them.

When you have all the ingredients, make your way back to Cissnie and hand them over to complete the Spice of Life in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As a reward, you will have deepened your connection with Aerith, which is required for her Golden Saucer challenge.