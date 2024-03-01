Gold Saucer guide for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the most iconic characters in the franchise. Players fell in love with the flower girl when the original title came out in 1997, and 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake rekindled that flame even further. Aerith is among the two options worth romancing, and you'll learn more about her as you progress through the game.

Square Enix's latest RPG title allows you to grow close to several members of your party. This article will cover how to romance Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and take her on the Gold Saucer date.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available for the PlayStation 5 (Image via Square Enix)

You can romance either Tifa or Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Both require specific dialogs, questlines, and small actions if you want to get close to them. If the flower girl has your heart and you want to spend more time with her in-game, you must follow the steps below.

Dialog choices

You need to select certain dialog choices to quickly increase your affinity with Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Certain dialogs during small, intimate moments in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will allow you to grow close to Aerith. Here are the dialogs and options that you must choose to unlock the iconic Gold Saucer scene.

Chapter 2: Outside the Magnahta Bookstore

"Wanna climb the clock tower together?"

Select: Sure. Let's

Chapter 4: In Aerith's room at the Inn

"Do you remember the first time we met?"

Select: You shoved a flower at my face

Chapter 6: Near the shore

"I start thinking things so dark and ugly it scares me"

Select: They're just thoughts

Chapter 9: Outside Zack's parents' house

"Pretty selfish, huh? Waltzing in there, stirring up memories..."

Select: They didn't seem to mind

Chapter 10: In the middle of the crowd before the speech ends

"What will you do?"

Select: Encourage her

Chapter 11: Near the Mako Tower

"You never came up here hopin' she'd wave?"

Select: Sounds like something I'd do.

Side quests

Completing certain side quests will allow you to romance Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

By completing the side quests related to Aerith, you can increase your affinity with her. Here are all the side missions you must tackle if you want to romance her:

Flowers from the Hill

Stuck in a Rut

Beneath Still Waters

Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol

The Spice of Life

Woodland Vigil

Other ways to increase bond with Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud will go on the Gold Saucer date with Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

During each chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can perform certain tasks to ensure that your affinity with Aerith increases. This will give you a better chance to go on the Gold Saucer date with her.

Here are all the actions you must perform to romance Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Use synergy skills and abilities with Aerith.

Get a higher score than the opponents during the Inauguration Parade sequence.

Match Tifa and Aerith's costumes with Cloud's during the beach sequence in Chapter 6.

Select Aerith's team during the Costa Del Sol beach fight.

Once you have accumulated at least 50% of the affinity meter for Aerith, you can go on a special date with her, and ultimately to the Wheel. Both of them share an intimate scene, which ends with Cloud and Aerith enjoying each other's company.

The scene indicates that both of them share an unbreakable bond. Their struggle allowed them to grow together, which made them irreplaceable to each other.

